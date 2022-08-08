The looks of Britney Spears in the 2000s that return this 2022

I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman is one of the most famous songs of Britney Spears, and its video clip, one of the most acclaimed by fans. On this occasion, we share the main keys to imitate the look of the singer in this one and we will tell you everything you need to know to recreate the style of the year 2000 that is once again a trend. Do not miss the details.

I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman: Britney Spears’ modern denim look

At the time of the premiere of the video clip, Britney Spears He was just 20 years old – Source: Youtube Britney Spears

First of all, it must be said that this song has two video clip versions. One, the original, shows the singer born on December 2, 1981 on a cliff in Lake Powell and in Arizona’s Antelope Canyon.

The other, meanwhile, mixes images of the first with scenes from Crossroads, the film released in 2002 in which Britney Spears acts and in whose soundtrack I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman stands out.

Staying with the original video, the good thing about this is that Britney can be seen wearing changes of clothes, so there are several options to imitate her look.

At a general level, the style of the interpreter of hits such as Oops!…I Did it Again and Gimme More stands out for combining the elegance of the classic with the rebelliousness of the modern, always bearing in mind that it is a video premiered in December 2001 (in other words, it reflects the fashion of 20 years ago).

Britney Spears: the keys to imitate the look of her famous video

In the video for I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, Britney Spears She wears Texan-style jeans, a traditional color, with wide cuffs and light brown details, which she adjusts at the waist with a brown leather belt (at one point she is seen wearing tight shorts with fringes, which is an alternative to choose).

As for the upper part, the key is to leave the navel in the open air. For this, the 41-year-old artist wears a cream-colored top, either long-sleeved or sleeveless, with fringes or without fringes.

As footwear, the presence of good cowboy boots is essential, which Britney takes off when she gets wet, of course.

The look It is completed by a delicate makeup, which is highlighted by just a little shadow on the eyes, and a fine necklace and some rings on the fingers.

What do you think? Would you like to imitate look of Britney Spears in I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.