“The Kardashians”: the first preview and the premiere date of the new episodes were revealed

The new episodes of “The Kardashians” will arrive in September. (Star Plus)

the kardashians It consists of a renewed format of the first program that made this family a very famous clan, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It stayed on the air for a decade and, in 2020, Chris Jenner and their daughters chose to continue their lives without being surrounded by cameras inside their millionaire houses. Less than two years after isolating themselves from the cameras, they returned with an original reality series from Huluthat is, an exclusive title of streaming.

This year, the first season could be seen on the American platform and, in Star+for Latin America. The new episodes set new beginnings for the Kardashians and the Jenners. . As recalled, kim kardashian ended his marriage with kanye-west and started a relationship with the comedian Peter Davidsonwhile the rest of her sisters also experienced changes in their lives on a personal, family and professional level.

The public will continue to see this new beginning for the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. (Star Plus)

But this production of documentary reality does not end here. Businesswomen, models and influencers they will return soon with a second season and you can already see the first preview . This shows us a little more of Kim’s most recent stage in her courtship with Pete; Kylie’s new pregnancy; the preparations for the wedding of Kourtney and the drummer Travis Barker; a health problem that Kris will face, among many other situations.

The Kardashian-Jenner family and the personalities that surround it

Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie will share moments together or alone, but as the first one assures, they will always be “a family”. Hulu’s original plan with this revival titled the kardashians was that it was made up of 40 episodes and only 10 have been broadcast as part of the first batch. Danielle King, the executive producer behind the program, stressed that none of the people linked to the famous have the obligation to appear and it depends a lot on the decision of each one.

Kim, Kris and the rest of the family will go through new challenges. (Star Plus)

“The show is about our main cast, it’s about this family. If there are other important people, it really depends on them. Kim never tried to persuade Pete. It always depends on the couple or the person they are dealing with. If they want to join in the fun, more power to them,” she told the podcast. Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro in reference to the participation of personalities such as Peter Davidson either Travis Barker.

The second season of the kardashians will premiere its first episode on September 22 and will continue to release one chapter per week until it reaches the end.

Pete Davidson in the advance of the second season of “The Kardashians”. (Star Plus)

