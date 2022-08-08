The impressive character of Kate Winslet in ‘Avatar 2’

Photo credit: EMPIRE

As Disney rearranges its schedule over and over again, pictures from pandora they continue to give long teeth to the enthusiastic patients of ‘Avatar’ (James Cameron, 2009), a fandom that has been waiting for more than a decade for its universe to expand but, when it begins to happen, they will receive a quadruple ration.

The first adventure in Pandora has remained unbeaten in the box office for ten years. Despite the arrival of punch superheroic spearheaded by Marvel, the adventures of the Na’vi remain the biggest box office success in terms of collection and the second most watched film in cinema history if inflation is taken into account, second only to ‘Gone with the Wind’ (Victor Fleming, George Cukor, Sam Wood, 1939).

In ‘Avatar: The Water Sense‘ will return Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as General Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine.

Among the new signings, the one that stands out the most is Kate Winslet who will play Ronal, a fierce Na’vi warrior we now know more about thanks to EMPIRE.

“She’s deeply loyal and a fearless leader,” says Winslet. “She is strong, a warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she joins her people and fights for what she holds dearest. Her family and her home.” .

“Jim (Cameron) and I are totally different people now than we were 26 years ago,” he says. “He’s calmer, and I’m definitely more hyper now.”

The actress has taken filming really seriously, including underwater scenes with which she has broken Tom Cruise’s record in ‘Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation’ (Christopher McQuarrie, 2015) in which she was in apnea for six minutes.

“Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby,” the interpreter boasts of the brand. “The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman.”

Producer Jon Landau made it clear: the film will focus on family. “This is the story of the Sully family and what one person does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, so they go outside and explore different regions of Pandora. , spending time in the water, around the water, on the water… I think the reason people turn to movies more than ever today is because they want to escape, to escape from the world that we live in, to escape from the pressures that they have in their lives.”

We have to wait for December 16, 2022 to find out if ‘Avatar 2‘ will take back the throne, and if all goes well, fans can have their fill of ‘Avatar 3‘ (2024), ‘Avatar 4‘ (2026) and ‘Avatar 5‘ (2028).