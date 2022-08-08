the important reason that has led them to take this drastic decision

The honeymoon has left the marriage of bennifer. Come on, so much so that speaking of ‘moons’ and breakages, the couple could stop by ‘Carglass’ to see if Joseba can fix something. So much so that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would have decided to separate just three weeks after their wedding.

This is how the portal ‘Hollywood Life’ (Hollywood life; languages, dear, languages) has told it: Ben and JLo understand that, after so many days together in Europe, taking distance is the best thing to “strengthen your relationship”.

They have seen each other so much that they prefer to go their separate ways to meet again with more strength and miss a little. Come on, the same phenomenon that occurs when taking the children to camp: I love you very much, but a little time away doesn’t matter either.



No wonder JLo is tired… Go high heels to kick Paris! – GTRES

As reported by this medium: “The only thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do. In fact, they believe that spending time separated it makes them stronger and it’s perfect because when they are separated, they are earning an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation.”



The walks of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris – GTRES

In this case, so much Ben Affleck c.Like Jennifer López they want to focus on their artistic careers, where they believe they are worth more separately than together. A way not only to earn more money but also so that her future projects are not overshadowed by her pictures on the covers of magazines and being the talk of gossip shows.