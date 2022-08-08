The harmful luxury emissions of Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Steven Spielberg and other celebrities

Not suffering traffic jams is the dream of many. Nevertheless, only a few can afford to skip the long queues of cars on the highway, flying over them with his private jet. This is the case of celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner or Steven Spielberg, also entrepreneurs like Ellon Musk. In recent weeks, there has been a question going around the networks that has created controversy: are celebrities polluting when traveling on their private jets?

It all started when the Yard sustainability marketing company accused both celebrities and large businessmen of making recurring trips on their jets, causing a significant carbon footprint.

Private planes pollute 10 times more than commercial aircraft Y 50 times more than trains. A group report Transport&Environmentin which `Ecologistas en Acción´ participates, ensures that its emissions have skyrocketed 31% in Europe in the last 15 years. According to data from this group, the emissions of a jet on a four-hour trip are equivalent to “the total emissions generated by an average person per year.”

First in record sales, and in emissions

The number one broadcast, as in record sales, is the American Taylor Swift. The singer travels around the world on her successful musical tours attended by thousands of young fans. But how does her success translate into broadcasts? The investigation concluded that the singer-songwriter generates around 8 thousand tons of CO2, all this after his private plane made more than 170 flights during a year. These conclusions were reached by calculating the average of a 80 minutes of flight on each trip.

A hook to the environment

The boxer Floyd Mayweather occupies the second position as the celebrity with the most polluting private plane. The famous athlete, reaches the 7 million tons of CO2, with his travels around the world to do business.

Other names related to sports that have been highlighted by the Yard company have been Alex Rodriguez.

celebrities respond

Faced with pressure from Internet users, celebrities and their representatives, they have decided to answer the accusations through social networks. Last week, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift told the press that she “regularly lends his jet to other people.” “Attributing most or all of these flights to him is totally incorrect,” he details. On the other hand, the drake rapper, flagged for a 14-minute flight between Toronto and Hamilton, he responded on Instagram that the plane had been moved to park elsewhere. “Nobody was on board,” he claimed.

Private jets, increasingly “popular”

Last year, private jet flights reached a historical record in 2021, exceeding 5 million.