The genius of Nick Drake is back, Roberto Angelini and Rodrigo D’Erasmo pay homage to him with “Songs in conversation”

Nick Drake goes back to where he started. Or rather, broken down. Because the show by Roberto Angelini and Rodrigo D’Erasmo, aimed at reviving the magic of the music of the songwriter from Tanworth in Arden, after a period of hiatus, resumed shooting right from Ancona. Where in June 2015 at the Ridotto delle Muse also recorded an unexpected sold out to the two artists. And today, Monday 8 August, seven years later, the return home. “Songs in a conversation”, this is the name of the project, will be proposed on the stage of the Mole Vanvitelliana in Ancona at 9.30 pm.

The restart

«We too were surprised – comments Roberto Angelini – to see all those people in the audience waiting for our tribute to Nick Drake. We hadn’t carried this show for years, but when we did it was always for a niche audience ». Instead that evening seven years ago in Ancona there were almost 300 people. “There we understood that we should have continued this dissemination work – continues Angelini – and since that day we have never stopped”. So much so that now the show has taken on a more structured dimension, while maintaining the formation always in duo. But to the performance of Nick Drake’s songs alone, there were added the stories and peculiarities about the life of this extraordinary artist who unfortunately passed away at the age of only 26 in 1974. Who, however, has delivered to posterity three albums that have fully entered the Olympus of most important records in the world.

The study of the technique

Nick Drake was a guitarist of enormous technical ability. His style, fingerpicking, that is a very complicated arpeggio that plucks the strings in a rather fast sequence, is practically inimitable. But Roberto Angelini, after years of crazy and desperate study, has become able to propose it again with great fidelity. «Studying Nick Drake’s way of playing is equivalent to studying Charlie Parker’s be-bop or BB King’s blues – explains Angelini – you never stop learning. When you think you have reached a good level of awareness, he discovers an immense valley of ignorance. His music is a continuous research ».

The troubled life

But Nick Drake is also the abyss of a depression that struck him at a very young age precisely because he was unable to make his art appreciated by a wider audience. «This is why we are thinking of completing our tribute with some grafts that we will probably propose in the autumn version of the show – says the guitarist – we would like to add orchestral elements and a narrative voice of an actor. And then also deviate into the life stories of other artists who for various reasons received fame only post mortem ». Just like it was for Nick Drake, who inspired generations of musicians after him. And the last great revival took place about twenty years ago, when between England and northern Europe there was talk of the New Acoustic Movement. That is a music scene that gave birth to bands of international fame. Kings Of Convenience, for example, know something about it.