The dozen cars that “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson usually drives

Dwayne Johnson has managed to invest a fortune in his personal car collection. Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and even a 1971 Chevy Chevelle. Swipe to see the 12 vehicles most used by the actor!

August 08, 2022 7:54 p.m.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has had a long career as a professional wrestler in WWE. Career that he left behind to dedicate himself to the artistic world, more specifically to acting in movies. His debut on the big screen was in The Scorpion King in 2002. A curious fact about his premiere was that he received a payment of 5.5 million dollars, a world record for an actor in his first leading role.

“The Rock” has accumulated many achievements throughout his career. His achievements as a wrestler include ten World Championships, two times WWE Intercontinental Champion and five times World Tag Team Champion. While in his short artistic career we can highlight performances in “GI Joe: Retaliation”, “Fast & Furious 6”, “Pain & Gain”, among others. Fact that undoubtedly makes him one of the most recognized people in the world of entertainment. That is why at Tork we wanted to analyze the luxurious collection of cars that the American has.

1) Rolls Royce Wraith

The Rock getting out of his Rolls-Royce

We are facing the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history, in which its torque rises to 800 Nm between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. With a 6.6-liter V12 engine accompanied by its 624 horsepower, simply beastly! Despite this, it has combined a more youthful and sporty style without losing the image of exclusivity and luxury of the brand. Its market price starts at $200,000.

2) Ford F-150

This is what the vehicle in question looks like

A monster in the automotive world, that’s what this F-150 is called, designed to be tough and productive. A relentlessly robust, high-strength, military-grade aluminum alloy body with a high-strength steel frame, next to a 3.5L V6 engine or a 5.0L V8 engine. Its purchase value starts at $20,000.

3) 1971 Chevy Chevelle

A sports model with a V-eighth cylinder engine that develops a maximum torque of 678 Nm from 3600 rpm and a power of 456 Horsepower. and a 3-speed automatic transmission. This model has had great appearances in movies like Fast & Furious, Drive Angry, Death Race, among others. Although its purchase value can be very volatile, we can find it from $8,000.

4) Pagani Huayra

An Italian two-seater supercar born from the passion for detail of the brand’s founder, Horacio Pagani. It has a double turbocharger that develops between 750 and 829 horsepower, coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Consisting of a total weight of 1,350 kg and a purchase value of 3 million dollars!

5) McLaren 650S

We are talking about a supercar with an output of 641 Horsepower squeezed from the 3.8-liter V8 Twin-Turbo. Equipped with IRIS satellite navigation system, Bluetooth, digital radio, wireless immobilization and voice control. Thanks to its state-of-the-art technology, it allows you to raise the front end, new parking sensors, security camera and electrically adjustable seats. All this at about 280,000 dollars.

6) Plymouth Prowler

A two-door sports convertible, cataloged as a bizarre car between the 90s with a “retro” and dragster style. Vehicle manufactured until 2002 by Chrysler Prowler, in which a 3.5 L V6 engine with a 4-speed automatic gearbox, capable of reaching 253 Horsepower. Its purchase value starts at $58,000

7) Ford Bronco

5-door automatic 4×4 SUVwith all-wheel drive and an 8-speed gearbox. Under its hood rests 245 Horsepowerwith a 4-cylinder in-line engine and a maximum torque of 373 Nm. The purchase value of this vehicle starts at $30,000.

8) Ferrari LaFerrari

This is a supercar with the best features located at the top of the Ferrari range. As for its mechanics, we can find two engines. An atmospheric V12 block that develops a power of 800 horsepower with a maximum torque of 700 Nm. While on the other side we have an electric motor with 163 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, which allows him to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and a maximum speed of 350 km/h. The most beastly thing the actor drives! Its purchase value reaches 1.3 million dollars.

9) Porsche Panamera Mansory

Another luxury sedan that “La Roca” has with a great design on its exterior and interior. Designed by the Porsche factory, with a more aggressive hood with air intakes, large spoilers and a generous diffuser on its exhaust outlet. The most important part of the car is under its hood with a 680 horsepower V8 engine, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. Its purchase value is around 105,000 dollars

10) Ford GT 2017

A coupe of 1,385 kg with a 7-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive. It has a V6 gasoline engine with 647 horsepower and a maximum torque of 746 Nm.. All this power translates into its ability to reach a top speed of 347 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. Your purchase value? Nothing less than about 400,000 dollars

11) Lamborghini Huracan

A 2-door sports car with rear-wheel drive and a 7-speed automatic gearbox. It has a sports exhaust, metallic paint, soft leather steering wheel and a 12.3″ screen, among its most outstanding elements. Under its hood we can find a 579 horsepower engine and a maximum torque of 540 Nm.. This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h. The acquisition value of this luxurious vehicle is 205,000 dollars

12) Navistar MXT

This same vehicle was used in the movie “Fast & Furious 6”, in which “The Rock” was the protagonist of it. Although it does not have the resistance that is shown in said film, we are talking about a truck prepared for war with a V8 engine of 300 Horsepower. and a consumption of 13 miles per gallon. The value of this truck starts at $110,000.