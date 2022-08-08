The Day – The Illustrated Mail

Call not to relegate the degrees in alternative medicine

Regarding the purpose that the 55 Benito Juárez university campuses that are missing are for medicine and nursing careers, it is a serious mistake to focus all of them on allopathic medicine. I suggest that at least 10 be coeducational and that they take degrees in homeopathic medicine, chiropractic, herbal medicine, acupuncture and herbal medicine.

The budget of the National Homeopathic Hospital and the National School of Medicine and Homeopathy of the IPN should also be strengthened. Homeopathy and integrative medicine, including Mexica, Mayan, Chinese and indigenous medicines, are flowers that have not been watered or fertilized in this government. All medicines are good, from allopathic medicine to Bach flowers. If this is done, it would also increase medical tourism, as is already happening on our border and in Cuba.

Thomas Arellano

They ask not to raise the quota in the Velodrome pool

C. María del Carmen Zaragoza, General Director of Social Development; C. Manuel Vargas Cardone, director of Culture and Recreation and Sports at Venustiano Carranza:

The undersigned, users of the Olympic Velodrome pool, demand to reverse the excessive increase in the monthly fee and respect the previous one, which already had an increase (03/23/22). We ask that the quota be applied to all users without distinction.

Also that the payment is made in a normal way, without requiring trades, documents, or writings, with the exception of those corresponding to registrations, re-registrations and/or reductions, the latter published in the gazette of February 17, 2021 (Mechanisms and criteria to apply reductions in the fixed quotas).

Rafael Cerda Martínez, Facundo Jiménez, Enrique Zúñiga González, Omar Sergio Hernández, Martha C. Tenorio Martínez, Joaquín Fernández Laureano, Rebeca Pérez Rivera, María Antonia Alcántara H., María Favila Valladares A. and 138 more signatures

Clarification to Gershenson

The respected columnist Antonio Gershenson proves that the best hunter is off the hook, because in his article yesterday he attributes the only Nobel Peace Prize won by a Mexican to the diplomat Gilberto Bosques, with the ambassador Alfonso García Robles receiving it in 1982 for his tireless work in favor of ending nuclear weapons and the consequent creation of the Treaty of Tlatelolco, which established the first densely populated region free of such weapons in all of Latin America.

Leonardo Ffrench Iduarte

Phil Kelly was of Irish origin, he points out

In the caption of the Culture note “…and we walk on the roads…”, published yesterday, Phil Kelly is mentioned as English, when he naturalized Mexican and his origin was Irish.

Allan Legaspi Sauter

Teacher asks for schedule change at FCPS

I hereby ask the rector of UNAM, Enrique Graue, to intervene in the request to change the schedule assigned to me to teach an optional subject at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPS). I have formally requested it to the director of the faculty, the Technical Council and the coordinator of Sociology, without a satisfactory response.

During the pandemic, the university authorities asked us to make an effort and be flexible so that UNAM could move forward and we professors did it, we fulfilled our obligations and more.

Due to the pandemic, they gave me the schedule from 7 to 9 hours and I accepted to be flexible; now that I only ask for what is my right, the faculty is silent or gives answers that do not adhere to the norm. I appeal to you, through you, to resolve that I keep the schedule I had before the pandemic, that is, from 13 to 15 hours.

Lena Brena

Invitation

Solidarity with Cuba

We urgently ask for solidarity with Cuba, which unfortunately suffers the serious consequences of a fire caused by an electrical discharge at the Matanzas base.

We ask to make deposits to the bank account in the name of Irene Gatica Ramírez, BBVA Bancomer, Clabe 012180012724673648, Number: 1272467364. Send your proof of deposit to solidarity.cuba@gmail.com, or WhatsApp 5516-52-7634

Mexican Movement of Solidarity with Cuba. Ana Rodrigo, Esteban Rivero, Tamara Barra, Aline Pérez and Liban Breton