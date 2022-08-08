The day Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep

Today, Dustin Hoffmann turns 85 and surely still remembers the commotion caused the day he slapped Meryl Streep. The scene was like this: during the second day of shooting the movie Kramer vs. Kramerthe actor was playing Ted Kramer and, following the techniques of Lee Strasberg, he ended up hitting his colleague, who played the role of his wife Joanna Kramer.

The story became known through a biographical book of meryl streeppublished by Michael Schulman in 2016. There the author told all the details of the casting and the recordings of Kramer vs. Kramerthe film adaptation of Avery Corman’s novel, during 1978.

By then, the actress was almost unknown, except for her roles on stage and in the movies. The hunter Y Julia. She was 29 years old and had lost his partner, actor John Cazale, who had died shortly before from bone cancer. Still, she showed up to the casting.

Dustin Hoffman in “Kramer vs. Kramer”

For the male lead Kramer vs. Kramer was chosen Dustin Hoffmann. It seems that a movie executive thought that the script of a young New Yorker who gets divorced and must take care of his son after his wife relinquishes custody seemed like a continuation of The graduatea decade later.

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streept in Krammer vs. Krammer.

For the female role, the beautiful Kate Jackson had been chosen, who played Sabrina Duncan in Charlie’s Angels. But the producer Aaron Spelling did not let her participate so as not to delay the recording of the series that was a great success in the late ’70s. Other names that sounded then were Jane Fonda, Ali MacGraw, Faye Dunaway and Katharine Ross.

At the audition in front of Dustin Hoffmanndirector Robert Benton and a producer, meryl streep expressed that the character of Joanna Kramer was presented as a simple villain. But that a woman who abandons her child needed the reasons to be clear to the public. Benton didn’t like it, but Hoffman chose it. And they changed her dialogues for her.

Precisely the issue that Meryl had lost her partner, had left her with the fragility and sadness that Dustin Hoffmann considered indispensable to believably portraying the character of Joanna Kramer. She seems like she even took advantage of that situation.

Dustin Hoffman and his slap Meryl Streep

Already on the second day of recording, Dustin Hoffmann slapped meryl streep before the scene where Joanna tells Ted that she doesn’t love him anymore and that she’s leaving, but she’s not taking their son. She also said horrible things to him about her dead love, John Cazale, and threw a glass of wine against the wall in the restaurant conversation scene.

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streept in Krammer vs. Krammer (Photo: File).

As Michael Schulman explained in his biography of the actress, those aberrant acts were Lee Strasberg techniques. And in this movie they weren’t limited to the co-star, but Dustin Hoffman also told little Justin Henry, who played his son Billy, that imagine the death of your dog until she started crying before another scene.

Dustin Hoffman received several accusations of harassment and mistreatment

In 2017, meryl streep told much more. The day of his presentation, the protagonist of The graduate He said, “Hi, I’m Dustin.” She belched and continued: “I am Dustin Hoffmann”. Then he put her hand on the young actress’s chest and she thought, “What an obnoxious pig.”

Later, when she was complaining about Joanna’s flat role, he asked her, “Meryl, why don’t you stop flying the flag of feminism and act?” At that time, and after so much abuse, Hoffman regretted her behavior and Meryl accepted her apology, according to her representative.

However, since the actress expressed everything that happened during the recordings of Kramer vs. Kramer, six other women also denounced Hoffman. First it was the writer Anna Graham Hunter and later, producers and actresses.

The story had a very clear ending. meryl streep showed them so much Dustin Hoffmann like the whole world that didn’t need anyone to slap her to cry, to be a great actress or to become a long-suffering mother who leaves her husband and little son.

With Kramer vs. Kramer, he – a famous actor already – won the Oscar. And she – a budding actress – also won her first statuette for best actress. Three years later she won the second, for Sophie’s decisionand in 2011 the third, by The woman of iron.