The comfortable bib is the garment of the summer, word of celebs

It was one of the most outstanding trends of 2021 and as we have been able to see since the beginning of the sunny season, they have once again positioned themselves as one of the garments to take into account. HWe are talking about overalls or jumpsuits, classic one-piece garments that recall our childhood and that, thanks in large part to its versatility, it is now easy to find in the different fashion collections of the firms.

Although last year it was the adjusted options that stood out on the catwalk, and later on the asphalt – those baptized as catsuit-, this spring-summer season is marked by completely opposite versions. Dungarees in fabrics such as linen that stand out for their spaciousness and functionality, that do not mark the silhouette and that we could associate with more carefree and casual looks, have managed to position themselves as a must these last few months, or failing that, jumpsuits that keep the spirit in its loosest version.

The looks with these silhouettes as protagonists chosen by some of the most famous faces on the scene vip They have been instrumental in his rise. First it was Jennifer Lawrence who opted for a denim overalls of great amplitude in an attractive white color for an outing with your partner, a proposal that precisely because of its simplicity managed to arouse the attention of the public fashionist.

Shortly thereafter it would be Kate Hudson is in charge of reaffirming the success of loose and wide overalls for the sunny season with a design in beige with side pockets and zipper. A silhouette that was combined with a black fishnet top and matching sandals for a more original and trendy look.

The latest to join this trend has been Katie Holmes, who with a flattering orange design, also with a wide leg and the linen as the protagonist, has been captured walking through the streets of New York.

Along with them have been multiple the fashion experts who have fallen for this type of comfortable and functional overalls. Proposals that fortunately flood fashion firms. Here is a brief selection so that you can follow in the footsteps of the great celebrities of Hollywood is not a problem.

HM Wide jumpsuit with tie belt

baggy breastplate Trendyol

zalando.es €49.99

Oversized viscose blend jumpsuit Benetton

benetton.com €59.95

wide breastplate Osklen

fartfech.com €399.00

