The best memes in Spanish of Ben Affleck asleep on his honeymoon

A photograph of Ben Affleck asleep during his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez and his family circulated in networks, about which hundreds of users joked. (Photos: Instagram/@jlo/@benaffleckreturn)

Last July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They consolidated in Las Vegas what had been one of their biggest dreams for years: their marriage.

And it is that the complicated love story of bennifername that the press and the community of fans assigned to the relationship, had its origins in 2001, when both shared the recording set of the film Gigli.

Everything was going well and their romance was so admired throughout Hollywood that they became one of the most iconic couples of the time. Nevertheless, it was the excessive attention of the reflectors which caused everything to fall apart.

The commitment was such that they had planned a dream wedding to be held in September 2003 in Santa Barbara, California. Four days before the long-awaited event, its cancellation was announced. The media had interfered too much and both Affleck and JLo succumbed to the pressure and stress.

Celebrity actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance fizzled out. (Photo: Elisa Colella/AFP)

Almost 20 years later, in which both grew personally and professionally, both managed to consummate their romance in a small chapel in the capital of weddings. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience”, declared the Diva from the Bronx.

As expected, their nuptials were once again the focus of the media, as well as the people, but this time nothing could prevent the lovebirds from sealing their commitment.

After celebrating their wedding in Las Vegas, the Hollywood couple traveled to Paristhe city of love, to enjoy a quiet honeymoon.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

It was during this trip that the spotlight turned on the now-married couple, but not because of their travel itinerary or because of seeing them enjoy their love, but because of a couple of photos showing Ben Affleck asleep during the boat tour that the whole family enjoyed on the Seine River.

The famous actor’s nap could be just a sign of his relaxation during the honeymoon. However, fans on social networks soon circulated the photo and generated endless funny memes referring to one of the most recent controversies of the marriage.

Months before the ceremony in which JLo and Affleck said “yes”, one of the most frequent issues regarding the couple was a controversial clause in the prenuptial contract that refers to the intimate life of both.

Capture: Twitter/@iztapanero

Said clause, according to media reports such as ABCestablishes that the marriage must maintain a minimum of four sexual relations a weekthis with the aim of avoiding that “passion ends” or that some infidelity arises on the part of one of the two.

Capture: Twitter/@JFRX02

Capture: Twitter/@_Santiago_XD

At that time, it transpired that the proposal had been promoted by the interpreter of On the floor well you want keep your intimate life active with her now husband.

This was immediately used by fans to create memes and publications that pointed to this clause as the cause of Ben Affleck’s fatigue.

Capture: Twitter/@ElCondeClive2_0

Capture: Twitter/@Pacurll

Capture: Twitter/@aramanoth

After jokes about Affleck’s nap went viral, a Twitter account (under the username @aramanoth) shared a photo showing JLo sleeping during the same trip.

Beyond the memes and jokes that hundreds of people have shared, it seems that the marriage is really enjoying their recent nuptials and their honeymoon has been full of relaxation.

