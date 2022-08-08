The aesthetic changes of the Kardashian clan over time: before and after

Fans and even plastic surgeons have speculated a lot about the Kardashian sisters’ operations. However, far from being a secret, the family has spoken on many occasions about the procedures they have undergone.

Although they assure that their “perfect” appearance is fundamentally due to dermatologists, beauty teams and some good genesthe truth is that they have all passed at some point on the stretcher of the Plastic Surgeon.

Kim Kardashian: “I’ve always wanted to look proper”

Although it is undeniable that Kim Kardashian has undergone surgery to sculpt her body, she recently denied to Allure magazine that she had undergone cosmetic treatments on her face.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything… I’ve never had my cheekbones filled in. My lashes are real… I’m 41. I’ve always wanted to look proper,” she said, not ruling out treatments to shape her curves: hips, waist, butt, chest…



Kim Kardashian before and after // Getty



Regarding her nose treatment, something much commented on, the model has expressed on several occasions that she has never undergone surgery to retouch this part of her body. She maintains that everything is due to makeup techniques.

On the Reality Show Las Kardashians (Keeping up with the Kardashians) he admitted that he loved treatments with llaser to treat marks, stretch marks and blemishes on your skin, in addition to using it for hair removal. Following this line, he has shown treatments such as the Vampire facial or CooLifting on social networks. He has also confessed that Botox has been applied.

Khloe Kardashian: “It was a bummer and I’m scared to do it again”

Just like her older sister, Khloe Kardashian has been in the spotlight for her multiple style changes. So much so that they have even accused her of having had a “face transplant” Given this, the businesswoman remarked on the reality show about her family that it was not true and even stated that it bothered her because she had never been asked.

The most important operation that he admits to having done is a rhinoplasty to fix your nose He even publicly thanked his surgeon, Raj Kanodia. “Thank you for my perfect nose”, Told him. His body – breasts, hips and butt – has also undergone multiple transformations, but he has not commented on these changes.



Khloé Kardashian // Getty



He also claims that he has used botox and fillershowever, says she hasn’t had a good experience with them: “It doesn’t work for me. I looked crazy and I still think the effects are there. I went to have them removed like three times. My face was so fucked up I had to go dissolve it all. It was a bummer and I’m scared to do it again. I still feel like I have stuff on my face.”

Kourtney Kardashian: “There is no better compliment than ‘Too good to be true’

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters had to close social networks in 2019 due to pressure from questions about whether she had undergone any aesthetic treatment. Although she has not admitted that her body has undergone surgery, it is practically impossible that those curves have appeared without the help of science.

Kourtney Kardashian debunked myths about her multiple cosmetic operations, saying, “There’s no better compliment than ‘too good to be true’.” However, the businesswoman admitted that she had made breast augmentation at age 22 but he regrets this decision.



Kourtney Kardashian // Getty



Kendall Jenner: “I’m a model, why would I reconstruct my face?”

Kendall Jenner is the one who talks the least about her aesthetic touch-ups and in fact is the one who has gone through aesthetic clinics the least. She assures that nothing has ever been done to the face because in the world of modeling naturalness is required.

“It’s so exhausting… I’m a model, why would I reconstruct my face? It doesn’t make any sense. It’s crazy,” she said on her Instagram.



Kendall Jenner // Getty



Kylie Jenner: “They don’t understand what good hair, makeup and padding can do”

The youngest of the family says she has not undergone any surgery, something very suspicious considering that her own surgeon admitted the changes. “People think I’ve had cosmetic surgery on everything and completely rebuilt my face, which is completely false. It terrifies me! I would never do it. They don’t understand what good hair, makeup and fillers can do. They are filters, I do not deny that,” he assured.

However, Simon Ourian, who was Kylie’s surgeon, stated that she had had a few seven surgeries in areas such as the lips, nose and chin, in addition to other less invasive aesthetic procedures. His body has also passed through expert hands: hips, chest and butt they have been molded without a doubt. The before and after makes it clear.



Kylie Jenner // Getty



Kris Jenner: “I’ve had botox, laser and things like that”

The matriarch of the family is the one who has been most open when talking about her cosmetic surgeries. During an episode of the Kardashians, she talked about how in the ’80s, she had her breasts augmented, but then she had to have them reduced again in 2010.

Also, in Keeping Up With the Kardashianss we saw her go to an aesthetic clinic to have a neck stretch



Kris Jenner // Getty



Jenner she’s not afraid to hide her tweaks and during an interview in 2015 he joked: “Do you want me to list them all for you?”. To which he then added, “Yeah, I’ve had Botox, lasers, and stuff like that.”