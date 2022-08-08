Christian Bale is considered the best Batman in the history of cinema, this dark knight has a secret, he had an assistant to smell his armpits. ‘Empire of the Sun’ directed by the master Steven Spielberg catapulted a young 11-year-old Bale to the top. He was just a child, but he managed to gain a foothold in the film industry. This sudden success wiped out his family and changed Christian’s life, to the point of being the source of some of his eccentricities.

Christian Bale is the actor who had an assistant to smell his armpits

Harrison Cheung was an assistant to the actor and wrote a controversial biography. Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman. In that book the assistant exposes the most personal life of the Hollywood actor. Without the possibility of contrasting the information with the protagonist to whom his most intimate life is exposed, this book reveals, in addition to the traumas, Bale’s eccentricities.

Beyond the problems with his family that grew at the same time as his fame in the Mecca of cinema, so did his money. Bale has worked a lot, is an actor in capital letters who knows that perfection brings in its wake the most absolute success. Thanks to this continuous and quality work, he is one of the highest paid actors.

His assistant and author of the book has explained the things he had to do out of obligation with the actor. Before stepping on the red carpet, Cheung must have smelled your armpits. Bale is also very perfectionist with his body and physical appearance, so he doesn’t want there to be any mistake in his clothing or smell.

Anxiety crises and some other family problem have been solved over time. The death of her father made her get closer to her mother and sister. Bale was from the age of 11 the person who supported everyone with his acting salary. The pressure that a child suffered at that time was enormous.

At 48, his life has changed a lot, having been in the industry for decades. A new Batman and a career as a supervillain in fiction are possible new projects for him. Beyond the eccentricities Christian Bale continues to work at full capacity doing what he likes the most, living from acting.