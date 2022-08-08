The 6 most expensive celeb weddings ever

When it comes to celebrity weddings there are no budget limits since the day of wedding it must be opulent and excessive. Or at least, this seems to be the trend philosophy of recent years.

Of course, this rule does not apply to everyone as in the case of low profile (and low cost) weddings between Lily Allen and David Harbor (aka Hopper of Stranger things), the one later shipwrecked between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie or, again, the much more recent one between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho got married in a Las Vegas chapel without guests or clothes with stratospheric figures.

6 most expensive celebrity weddings ever

David and Victoria Beckham: 800 thousand dollars

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The spouses Beckham got married on 4th July 1999 at the Irish castle of Luttrellstown, near Dublin, giving life to a super exclusive and very pompous party (how can we forget the red and golden velvet thrones on which the newlyweds sat or the crown of gold encrusted with diamonds flaunted by Victoria Beckham?) whose final cost would be around 800 thousand dollars.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: 1 million

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The marriage between Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt it cost the beauty of one million dollars, of which 100 thousand were used for the safety of the newlyweds as well as their guests, surrounded by an exaggerated amount of bodyguards and security men. Among the various items that raised the final expense for the ceremony are the 50 thousand dollars for the flowers that gave a “Zen garden look” to the tent where the 200-guest reception took place, among which the names stood out. of stars such as Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek and the actors of Friends Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: 2.8 million

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The second marriage of Kim Kardashian (first married to Kris Humphries in 2011) with the rapper Kanye West it was a 2.8 million dollar dream that lasted a whole weekend and started in Paris and ended in Florence, where the wedding was celebrated. The dinner organized in the French capital cost over $ 3,000 while the figure for the 100 bedrooms at the Westin Excelsior was never revealed. Kardashian And West they had booked for their guests (although the price was estimated at $ 68,000). To this we must of course add the trip to Italy for all the guests at the Forte Belvedere where, during the post-wedding dinner, there was also a fireworks display and a small live by Lana del Rey.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: 6.5 million

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For his Italian wedding (celebrated in Puglia in 2012) Jessica Biel wore a custom pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress costing as much as 100 thousand dollars, a figure that raised the cost of the wedding of Justin Timberlake that just for the super exclusive location chosen, namely the Hotel Borgo Egnazia, would have paid more than a million dollars.

Prince William and Kate Middleton: 34 million

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The one between the prince William and Kate Middleton it has been renamed “the wedding of the century” and seeing the astronomical figure it has cost it is not difficult to understand why. The wedding was held at Westminster Abbey, at the end of which the royal couple paraded through the streets of London aboard a horse-drawn carriage that seemed to have come out of Cinderella’s fairy tale. Also in this case the costs for the safety of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were very high (we are talking about 32 million dollars), although on this occasion in reality nothing seems to have been low profile passing from the Alexander McQueen dress sported by Kate Middleton from 434 thousand to the flowers used to set up the various spaces, the final bill of which would have reached 800 thousand dollars.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 45.8 million

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Following the example of what appears to be a family tradition, the Prince Harry And Meghan Markle went big for their 2018 wedding, the record figure of which was achieved thanks to the presence of snipers and an undisclosed number of undercover cops, as well as the use of “special” military technologies and some security drones that patrolled the entire area. In addition to the costs for the safety of all the guests, of course, the figure for the food served could not be missing: 686 thousand dollars, that of the wedding cake (over 71 thousand dollars) and Meghan’s dress made by Clare Wright Keller for Givenchy for 200 thousand dollars. .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io