The 15 Worst Nintendo DS Games You Shouldn’t Go Anywhere With

Within its huge catalogue, Nintendo DS hides some of the worst games of the history of the industry. As you will see below, the Big N’s dual-screen laptop had the dubious honor of receiving multiple proposals as dantesque as they are forgettable. However, it is also true that he had many titles that are still fondly remembered today.

Thanks to his popularity, every company wanted his “piece of the pie.” For this reason, it was common that, despite how crazy the ideas could be, the developers ventured to create titles that seek to fit in with the users of the system. And, for the same reason, many had to encounter experiences that are far from meeting the minimum quality quota.

Thus, taking advantage of the fact that Nintendo DS is one of the consoles most loved by Nintendo users, we wanted to collect the 15 worst games released on the system. In them, as you will see below, there is room for everything that could go wrong in a video game. And, despite this, they were able to reach the market and “cheat” the occasional user who was overconfident.

The 15 Worst Nintendo DS Games Ever

Elf Bowling 1 & 2 (Black Lantern Studios)

To this day, there is no consensus on the —hypothetical— “worst Nintendo DS game”. However, if it did occur, it is most likely that many authoritative voices would have pointed to this experience. Right now, Elf Bowling 1 & 2 has the dubious honor of being worst rated laptop title. Or, also said in other words, its premise and gameplay is so horrendous that, for many, it is impossible to choose which title of the collection is worse. Bowling has never been so boring.

Source: VideoGaming4U

Paws & Claws Pet Resort (THQ)

Not even a company like THQ, one of the most popular in the industry, is capable of escaping from a top like this. At the height of pet games, the developer dared to launch an experience that took dogs and cats to a rest complex. The result, as we verified at the time and as we have been able to see years later, was a boring and bland proposal that should never have seen the light. Luckily, only a few were affected by it.

Chicken Shoot (FrontLine Studios)

Is it possible for a classic shooter under 1 hour to be insufferably long? The short answer is yes”. The long answer, as some sufferers will know, is “yes, the test is in chicken shoot». In it, the premise of classics such as Duck Hunt and the gameplay was based on shooting the chickens that appeared on the screen. The problem, unfortunately, is that It was such a bad adventure that I was not able to survive beyond two minutes of play.

Deal or No Deal (Artefacts Studio)

One proof of the popularity of the Nintendo DS is the attempt of television programs to have their own adaptation. Thus, deal or no deal, the English television classic, did not want to miss the party. Unfortunately, unlike in the original, here you can not win 1 million euros thanks to your decisions. And that, in the long run, means that you have an experience that loses its freshness after playing a couple of games.

Source: VideoGaming4U

Happy Feet (Artificial Mind and Movement)

This is a rather curious case. Happy Feet, the film, is an Oscar-winning film that has in its cast the voices of Hugh Jackman, Robin Williams and Nicole Kidman (among others). Nevertheless, Happy Feetthe proposal for Nintendo DS, is one of the worst games on the system for how little he took advantage of the console. For this reason, in short, the result was a musical game that hardly dazzled the users who dared to look at it. Curious fact: I was one of them.

Wiffle Ball (Skyworks Technologies)

If you ever dreamed of being a baseball star, when you found out about the existence of wiffle-ball you will cry your eyes out. In it, you will go through different scenarios at the stroke of a bat, achieving home runs wherever you go. However, when you are barely fifteen minutes into the game, you will realize how bland and empty the Skyworks Technologies title is. For this reason, like the other examples mentioned, it has earned a place on this list.

Homie Rollerz (Webfoot Technologies)

In case of Homie Rollerz it is quite curious. For some strange reason, someone decided it was a good idea launch a title style Mario Kart full of gang members. The result, in addition to being out of place in the Nintendo DS catalogue, was an unpolished and uncharismatic experience that had little or nothing to do with those it was trying to emulate. In full fever tuninga fad that a few years ago enjoyed extreme popularity, this game passed through the market without much pain or glory.

Source: IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Defiance (n-Space)

Incredible as it may seem, there was a time when Call of Duty trusted Nintendo consoles. Nevertheless, products such as the third installment of Modern Warfare for Nintendo DS are a sample of what they should not have done. Although there are defenders of the game, the reality is that this, in general, it’s a forgettable experience which, in the end, caused the franchise to say goodbye to Big N systems. However, over the years, rumors of a new alliance between the two have emerged.

Sudoku Mania (FrontLine Studios)

FrontLine Studios has the curious honor of being the first company that repeats in this top. Thus, it seems that, far from being a coincidence, chicken shoot Y Sudoku Mania They were not isolated cases. Incredible as it may seem, this company was able to make an experience as relaxing as sudoku puzzles become headaches. The fault, in addition to the poor performance of the game, was a series of strident sounds that were a real punishment.

Thundercats (Aspect)

When it was announced that thundercatsthe animation classic of the mid-80s, would have an adaptation for Nintendo DS, many followers burst with joy. Unfortunately, when they checked the result, they realized that the best thing would have been save this experience in the drawer of bad ideas. However, no one can ever hide that there was a deplorable adaptation of thundercats for NintendoDS. For its part, in an inverse case, Nintendo did have better luck with animation series of some of its licenses.

Source: VideoGaming4U

Inkheart (Dreamcatcher Interactive)

“From adaptation to adaptation and I shoot because it’s my turn.” As with the previous example, there was a study that considered that it would be a good idea throw a game of inkheart for nintendo ds. Unfortunately, it seems that they did not know how to predict that, just as the movie failed, it is most possible that the game did the same – even more so if it was based on the tape. Certainly an example of a disaster that could have been avoided.

Bigfoot: Collision Course (Destination Software)

As a general rule, it is rare that a racing proposal is not usually well received. An example is the many titles of this genre released for Nintendo Switch, a system with a lot of variety in this aspect. However, the truth is that, as happened with Homie Rollerzthe lucky coin can land on the wrong side and give us results like Bigfoot: Collision Coursea forgettable experience in which not even the monstrous cars escape the widespread disaster.

Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie (Ubisoft Casablanca)

The case of adapting King Kong of Peter Jackson is quite curious. In the cinema, the author’s proposal of the director of The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit got raise more than 500 million dollars Worldwide. In video games, and the case of Nintendo DS is a perfect example, he couldn’t get back on his feet nor did anyone like him. In view of the experience launched on the Big N laptop, little or nothing is surprising about it.

Source: IGN

My Little Pony: Pinkie Pie’s Party (THQ)

Almost on the horn, THQ repeats and signs one of the worst games ever released for Nintendo DS. In it, the player will be able to live several adventures in the skin of Pinkie Pie, one of the most popular characters of my little Pony. Unfortunately, like the other examples on this list, the title is so darn bad that nothing can save it from debacle. On a positive note, for trying to rescue something, we have that it is one of the most colorful games on the system.

The Sims 2: Apartment Pets (Full Fat)

By sheer statistics, a license as large as The Sims I had many ballots to be present in this top. With so many varied proposals, it was enough for one to go wrong to appear on this list. For this reason, although the majority approved fairly, Apartment Pets could not be saved from burning and starred one of the most striking cases of Nintendo DS. Thus, not every day you see such a bad video game from one of the most popular licenses in the industry.

Source: RebelSims

And you, did you play any of our worst games for Nintendo DS? Can you think of any other examples that we may have overlooked? We read you in the comments.