The 10 most expensive cars in the Fast and Furious saga

With 9 installments, one more successful than another, Fast and Furious is an icon of car movies. At Tork we didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity and we bring you the 10 most expensive cars in the saga.

August 08, 2022 1:54 p.m.

Fast and Furious It is one of the most watched sagas of all time. The adventure that the characters live and the various action scenesadded to the countless vehicles that appear in the 9 deliveries, managed to capture a very wide, varied and, above all, loyal audience. If we add to this that installment after installment the producers seek to improve themselves, we find the explanation of the success that “Fast and Furious” means in the world of cinema.

Yes ok the story has been changing throughout the films since it started, the action scenes have never been lacking. It should be remembered that in the first films the aim was to show life around the world of street racing, with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel as main figures. However, as the success of feature films grew, renowned figures such as Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and the story took a turn that saw the protagonists transform into a group whose mission is to save the world.

With the cars always as axis, in Tork we bring you the Top 10 most expensive cars that have appeared in the “Fast and Furious” saga:

10)Dodge Charger

The mythical car that drives Dominic Toretto is the first to appear in this top. This iconic vehicle made in 1970 that appeared in several installments of the saga has a powerful 426 horsepower V8 engine. Although it was delivered with an automatic gearbox, Vin Diesel drives a 6-speed manual and is capable of reaching 326 kilometers per hour. Its price is $70,000although some fans of the saga have come to pay up to $200,000 for a copy.

9) Aston Martin DB9

Continuing with the timeline of Dom’s Charger, we find this Aston Martin against which he crashed in the seventh installment. The vehicle driven by Jason Statham was produced between 2004 and 2016. With an engine 5.9-liter V12 this luxurious British car is capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 299km/hsomething surprising for this vehicle of $175,000.

8) Chevrolet Yenko Camaro

In the second installment of the saga we could see this exclusive car at the end of the film being driven by Paul Walker in one of the final scenes. What makes this vehicle so peculiar is that it was designed by the Yenko Camaro in 1969 and they only sold 201 units of the same. With a 7.0 Liter 427Ci engine, it achieved a power of 427 hp, making it stand out for its power as well as its exclusivity. This is why its value is 220 thousand dollars.

7) Lexus Lf-A

In the fifth installment we were presented with this exclusive Lexus by the hand of They have (Sung Kan) and Gisele (Gal Gadot) in a scene where they are both escaping from the police. This car joins the group of exclusives that appear in the saga, since between 2010 and 2012 500 units were manufactured. They came equipped with a 4.8L V10 engine, a maximum torque of 480Nm and a power of 560Cv. It is thanks to this powerful motor that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 325km/h. It is because of its exclusivity and its power that the price of this Lexus is 375 thousand dollars.

6) Ford GT40 1965

In Fast and Furious 5 we can see this iconic Ford on several occasions since The rock and his team go through it exhaustively in search of some files that were inside. Four-time tournament champion Le Mans, This Ford has a 390 hp V8 engine able to reach a top speed of 317 kilometers per hour. Priced at $500,000 this classic is in the sixth position of the top.

5) Eagle Speedster

This car has the particularity that it is the only one in the ranking that we could not see on the road. This same one is bought at auction by weave (played by Ludacris) to help them in the pursuit of Owen Shaw (Jason Statham) although we only got to appreciate it for a short time. Recognized for being one of the flagship cars of JaguarThis car has a motor with 300hp and a 400Nm maximum torquewhich thanks to his under weight (1,100Kg) manages to reach 280km/h. What is not low is its price, which is 1 million dollars for this 2014 reversal.

4) Bugatti Veyron

As expected, this luxurious supercar appeared in the seventh installment of the saga, more precisely in dubai. This is chosen by Roman as soon as they arrive in the Asian country and after this he no longer appears in the film. with powerful 987 hp W16 enginethis luxurious sports car can reach a maximum speed of 410 km/h, transforming it into one of the fastest in its segment. As expected, the price of the vehicle is according to its luxury and power since it costs $2,400,000

3) FerrariFXX

Perhaps the most emblematic brand of all could not be left out of these movies, much less this top. Although he appears in the sixth installment driven by Taj, the secret that not many know is that a replica was used for the film of the famous model designed by Enzo Ferrari. because there are only 30 models and cannot be used anywhere other than the track. With a 868hp V12 engine, this car that reaches 345 km/h costs 2,600,000 dollars.

2)Koenigsegg CCX-R

This Swedish sports car, in addition to standing out for its exclusivity (there are only 4 units in the world), gave us one of the most iconic scenes of the saga; after managing to seize a considerable sum of money in Rio de Janeiro, Roman boasts of having obtained one of these models although his smile fades when taj appears driving the same model as him. In addition to its exclusivity, this sports car stands out for its 1018hp which allows you to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 417 km/h. Of course, to get this powerful motorcycle you have to pay 3 million dollars.

1)Lykan Hypersport

At the top of this top we find the Lykan Hypersport an exclusive high-end car manufactured by W Motors of which there is only 7 units nowadays. With 6 horizontally opposed cylindersthis vehicle has a 750hp power that achieve a top speed up to 395 km/h and speed up 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds. It should be noted that in addition to its powerful engine and luxurious design, it has diamonds incorporated in their opticswhich make it cost $3,400,000.