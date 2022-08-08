Thanks to Georgina Rodriguez, the sale of sausages in Spain has increased!

Boom of tourists ad Aragon region of Spain, and increasing sales of longaniza, the local sausage . All thanks to Georgina Rodriguez. In the documentary broadcast by Netflix, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo he told of his childhood and youth lived in Huesca, a Spanish town of about 50 thousand inhabitants. Her parents – an Argentine father and a Spanish mother – moved here when she was three. The model and influencer showed the places she loved as a child and the typical specialties of the place, including the Secallona , a kind of dried and seasoned sausage. This was enough to attract the attention of viewers, who in droves have chosen these places for their summer holidays.

Boom in attendance in Aragon

In recent months many, many, tourists have made a stop in the city where Georgina lived until the age of 17. In addition to Huesca in the series Soy Georgina the town of is also shown Graus: here Rodriguez found her first job in a local hotel. Many have visited the Basilica of the Virgen de la Peña. The Aragon area appeared in the docu-series for only 15 minutes but that was enough to give great publicity on an international level. As revealed by the region’s tourist office, visits have literally tripled in this period.

Increase sales of local sausage

Thanks to Georgina Rodriguez the sale of the Secallona also increased exponentially, with requests even from New York and the countries of South America. In the docu-series we see the 28-year-old eating this specialty with gusto and she states: “What a delight! I have a very fast metabolism and I love to eat.” Rodriguez confided that CR7 and her children are also crazy about this sausage. The Fiesta de la Longaniza, which registered more than 9 thousand visitors. A thousand kilos of sausage were cooked on a 25 m2 grill: a crane was required to turn it.