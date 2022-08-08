Tell me what generation you are from… And I’ll tell you which celebrity is with you

What is the difference between ‘Millennials’ and ‘Centennials’? And between ‘Baby Boomers’ and ‘Generation X’? What are those whose generation was even earlier called? The truth is that talking about generations is always ambiguous, but knowing their basic traits and the famous personalities that are in each of them can help to understand them better.

SILENT GENERATION.

A generation that receives this name for being born in a time of silence between crises and wars. And it is that, although many of them led social movements, the silent majority used to not express their opinion on current issues.

The Great Depression of the 1930s, the Second World War or the Korean War impact the birth and growth of the Silent Generation. And it is that they are considered of this generation to those born between 1926 and 1945 (although sometimes the dates vary towards 1925-1942 or 1928-1945).

Some famous personalities belonging to this generation are: Paul MCCARTNEY (80 years old), Sophia Loren (87), Isabel Allende (80), Bob Dylan (81), Harrison Ford (80), or Pope Francis himself (85) and nothing more and nothing less than Her Majesty Elizabeth II Queen of England (96).

BABY BOOMERS.

To the ‘Baby Boomers’ or ‘Baby Boom Generation’ They are called that because they were born in a time of high birth rates after the wars. Although the dates vary, the range usually encompasses the born between 1946 and 1965.

Some of the traits that are attributed to this generation are independence, confidence, and a lot of comfort in administrative positions. In many countries, they came of age in a time of growth and expansion.

On the other hand, not everyone ends up adapting to the new technologies and to the current strong ideological changes. Have you ever heard the expression ‘Ok Boomer’? Well, now they know what the young people who use it are referring to: it is a way of telling the ‘elders’ that something they think or comment on is typical of a past generation.

Brad Pitt (58), Madonna (63), Susan Sarandon (75), Gloria Estefan (64), Tom Cruise (60), Brian May (75), Meryl Streep (73), Elton John (75), Manu Chao (61), Oprah Winfrey (68) or Arnold Schwarzenegger (75) are some of the celebrities who belong to this generation.

GENERATION X

The children of the ‘Boomers’ and the Silent Ones, who saw the birth of social and cultural movements during the reconstruction of Europe. They are the generation that grew up in the so-called “80s”.

A generation in which the ‘workaholics’ (workaholics) because they were born in a time where duty prevailed over idealism, so they are widely hardworking.

Members of Generation X lived through historic moments like the fall of the Berlin Wall. They enjoyed the expansion of musical genres such as Punk, Grunge, Indie and Techno. In fact, they have lived through the arrival of new technologies during their adult years.

Dates between 1965 and 1980 for those born of this generation. Although sometimes the initial range is extended until 1960 and the end varies between 1977 and 1985.

It is a generation full of stars: Shakira (45), Angelina Jolie (47), Luis Miguel (52), Jennifer Lopez (52), Will Smith (53), Kim Kardashian (41), Chayanne (54), Eva Longoria ( 47), Zinedine Zidane (50), Marc Antohny (53), Carlos Baute (48), Daddy Yankee (45), are just a few examples.

‘MILLENNIALS’ OR GENERATION Y.

‘Millennials’, a word on everyone’s lips. Those also known as ‘Generation Y’ are often highly criticized by part of the media and society, as well as valued by those who are modernizing.

They are the last generation of the last millennium and the first batch of ‘digital natives’. And it is that the majority consideration is that this generation understands the born between 1981 and 1995. Although the range varies between 1977 and 1982 as initial years, and sometimes extends to 1996 as final years.

What is clear is that they have grown with the birth and expansion of the Internet, which has accompanied them during their transition to adulthood, so they are highly Familiar with technology and social media.

They live in a highly competitive and complicated time at the labor level, in which it is difficult to become independent and prosper. But they are nonconformists, entrepreneurs and committed to social issues.

It is a generation with countless celebrities, such as: J Balvin (37), Selena Gomez (30), Elrubius (32), Ariana Grande (29), Demi lovato (29), Rihanna (34), Justin Bieber (28), Emma Watson (32), Harry Styles (28), Lionel Messi (35), Karol G (31), Maluma (28), Ed Sheeran (31), Adele (34), or, on the border between this and the next generation, Tom Holland (26) and Timothée Chalamet (26).

“CENTENNIALS” OR GENERATION Z.

The ‘Centennials’ also known as ‘Generation Z’ or ‘Post-Millennials’ are the second generation of Digital Natives, and those who could more purely be considered as such, having been born in the midst of the internet boom.

The most extended range of years is between 1997 and 2012. However, sometimes the beginning includes between 1993 or 1995, and the final year is defined between 2009 and 2010. In general, the key is that they are the first generation of the digital century.

It is a generation that, in fact, has had internet as a learning tool and socialization from very early ages. There is also a highly politicized majority, with a high exposure to information, with fleeting attention and dependence on the digital, but creative and with the ability to multitask.

In addition to the famous ‘on the edge’ between generations, such as Ibai Llanos (27), Tom Holland (26) and Timothée Chalamet (26), there are many celebrities who are purely Generation Z.

This is the case of, for example, Ángela Aguilar (18), Olivia Rodrigo (19), Ester Expósito (22), Greta Thunberg (19), Finn Wolhard (19), Billie Eilish (20), Bella Thorne (24), Millie Bobby Brown (18), Khea (22), or all members from Måneskin (who are between 20 and 23 years old).