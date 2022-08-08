Taiwan to hold live-fire military exercises on the island

The Army of Taiwan to hold live-fire artillery drills to test their combat readiness, amid rising tensions sparked by the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwanese forces will train to face landings this Tuesday and Thursday in the Pingtung region, in the south, reported the Central News Agency (CNA). The drills include deployment of helicopters, several hundred soldiers and cannons, Taiwanese state media detailed.

In addition, the Army will carry out its annual exercise on September 5also in Pingtung, in which they will participate combined arms battalion snipers, combat vehicles, Clouded Leopard armored vehicles and mortars.

For its part, China announced on Monday that will prolong its military maneuvers which he planned to complete this Sunday. The Chinese Army confirmed that it carried out submarine and aircraft attack drills.

Last Thursday, the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) of the country cstarted drills with live fire in six maritime areas around the island.

The spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, Wu Qian, has justified these actions as a “necessary warning” to both Taipei and Washington, alleging that it is a “reasonable and necessary” response to the recent “provocations”, according to Europa Press.

In turn, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng Chang reiterated to China on Sunday that the island will never accept their sovereign claims and has guaranteed that he will not give in to the pressure of his military exercises, according to the same source.

“We will never bow to pressure. We stand for freedom and democracy, and we believe that Taiwanese people disapprove of China’s bullying actions with force and saber rattling at our door,” he stated.

This occurs in the midst of the controversy that unleashed the visit of the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, to the islandraising tensions between China, the US and Taiwan.

Beijing considers the island to be part of its territory.while Taiwan rejects China’s claims of sovereignty and says that only its people can decide the future of the island.