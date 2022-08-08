Table of positions and results of the J7 of the Apertura 2022

This Sunday, August 7, the Day 7 of the Opening Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, with the match between the Águilas del Club América and the Bravos de Juárez at the Azteca Stadium, where the azulcremas achieved their second victory of the campaign; and after playing the seventh date, the Red Devils of Toluca lead the classification with 17 units.

The team led by Nacho Ambriz returned to winning ways after beating the Xolos de Tijuana at the Nemesio Diez, with goals from Charly González, Jean Meneses and Camilo Sanvezzo; result that earned him to reach the top of the table.

Saturday saw the games with the most emotions in the goals, since the Rayados de Monterrey filled the basket for Club León, beating them 5-1 at the BBVA Stadium; while Santos Laguna thrashed the Cruz Azul Machine 4-0, in a concert of defensive neglect by those led by Diego Aguirre.

For its part, the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara fell to the Cañoneros de Mazatlán in the Kraken, which exacerbated the clear crisis that the rojiblanco team is going through, and has called into question the continuity of Ricardo Cadena.

It should be remembered that the match between the UNAM Pumas and the Puebla Strip was pending, due to the international commitment of the university students, who disputed the Joan Gamper Trophy against Barcelona.

In the individual scoring championship, incredibly Santiago Giménez continues to lead the table with 5 goals, despite not being with Cruz Azul for a couple of days due to his signing with Feyenoord, however, he has Funes Mori, Nico Ibáñez, Di Yorio and Henry Martín one goal away.

In the quotient, the Gallos Blancos are still in the last position by continuing to add defeats, on this date they lost to the Rojinegros del Atlas.

RESULTS OF DAY 7 OF THE OPENING 2022.

Atlas 3 – 1 White Roosters.

Mazatlan 2 – 1 Chivas.

Striped 5 – 1 Lion Club.

Saints 4 – 0 Blue Cross.

Toluca 3 – 1 Xolos.

Atletico San Luis 1-2 Necaxa.

Pachuca 2 – 0 Tigers.

America 2 – 1 Juarez.