Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors who refused to work with Quentin Tarantino

With a total of nine films directed, Quentin Tarantino established himself as one of the most influential directors of today’s cinema. His debut marked him with Reservoir Dogs in 1992 and since then, he has been delighting the world with films like pulp fiction, Inglorious Bastards and his most recent Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

And in addition to its original and clever plots, Quentin managed to captivate audiences with its star-studded casts. already in Reservoir Dogs had featured renowned actors such as Harvey Keitel Y Steve Buscemi. But in addition, he has repeatedly worked with umma thurman, Samuel L Jackson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kurt Russellamong others.

Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi and other great actors starred in Reservoir Dogs.

And although many actors have expressed great interest in collaborating with the filmmaker, the truth is that there are also actors who have rejected him. Some due to scheduling problems and others due to creative differences, but at the end of the day, Quentin never called them back.

Sylvester Stallone

The protagonist of great successes like Rocky Y Rambo turned down working with the acclaimed director. Apparently, Tarantino offered him the leading role of Deathproofa film that premiered in 2007, but Stallone turned down the role. “I’m a father of two daughters and this guy’s hobby is putting teenage girls in a car and slamming them into a wall. That’s not right ”she revealed years later in an interview. The role ended up falling into the hands of Kurt Russellbut the film did not have very good reviews and ended up becoming one of the director’s weakest works.

Perhaps turning down the role was a good decision on Stallone’s part.

Will Smith

That’s how it is, Will Smith also rejected Quentin Tarantino. He had been offered the role of Django in Django Unchained. At first the actor men in black he was interested but when he started to ask the director to change some things in the script, this didn’t go down very well and he passed up the opportunity. Apparently, the actor wanted Django to be the one to kill Calvin Candie (Leonardo Dicaprio) instead of Schultz (Christopher Waltz). Finally it was Jamie Foxx who put himself in the shoes of Django.

Time later, Will Smith revealed that the reason why he rejected the offer was because he did not want to be part of a story of revenge and hate and not of love since “violence breeds violence”. A comment that to this day generates noise since it was his own Smith who starred in one of the most violent moments on television when he hit Chris Rock in full ceremony of Oscar.

That same year Will Smith starred in the third installment of Men in Black.

Kevin Costner

the protagonist of Dance with wolves was another who refused to be part of Django Unchained. Quentin he wanted the actor to play a character called Ace Woody, a ruthless man who was very loyal to Calvin Candie. However, due to the director’s demanding shooting schedule, Costner had to turn down the role, because they could not get their agendas to coincide. Finally, Tarantino decided to remove the character from the film.

Jennifer Lawrence

It would have been interesting to see an actress like Jennifer Lawrence work on a movie Tarantino. And that wish almost came true in 2015. The director wanted the leading lady of The Hunger Games will be part of the cast of the hateful eight. However, at that time Lawrence he was filming Joy and in full promotion of Mockingjay: Part 2 so that had to turn down the opportunity.

His character ended up being played by Jennifer Jason Leigh who was nominated for Oscar What Best Supporting Actress by his action. Also, Quentin thinks that not having had Jennifer Lawrence perhaps it was for the best because “he was too young for the character.”

Jennifer Lawrence was replaced by another Jennifer.

Adam Sandler

An actor dedicated more than anything to the comedy genre, but nevertheless, the filmmaker wanted him for Inglorious Bastards. The character of Donny Donowitz, also known as The Jewish Bear, had to speak with a Boston accent and according to Tarantino, Adam Sandler He mastered it perfectly. In the end, the actor chose to turn down the role to star in comedy Make me laugh and the role of the Jew Bear ended up going to eli rothwho gave a great performance.

Warren Beatty

The legendary actor and hitmaker is also well known for turning down big roles in big movies. The Godfather, Superman, boogie nights Y Kill Bill. The latter became an indisputable classic of Quentin Tarantino and apparently the director wanted me to Beatty put himself in the role of Bill. But since he did not want to travel to film in Asia, decided to let the opportunity pass. A fact of color, is that the same Warren was the one who recommended Tarantino to hire the actor David Carradine to embody Bill. And so he did!

