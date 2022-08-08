Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner, has a bag of more than 60 thousand pesos

Stormy Websterthe firstborn of Kylie Jenner, American model and businesswoman, is with her mother on a family and business trip in London; she is also the rapper’s daughter Travis Scottwho is making presentations.

The owner of “Kylie Cosmetics” has been captured on several occasions, most of them together with Stormi, who throughout the trip has worn incredible looks, from clothes to hairstyles and accessories, in addition to the fact that mother and daughter have taken the opportunity to match looks

In fact, one of the accessories that little Stormi Webster has used and that has attracted the most attention is an exclusive handbag from Dior in collaboration with ‘Cactus Jack’, brand of his father, Travis Scott.

(Kylie Jenner with Stormi during their trip to London / Instagram)

Kylie, who wore a total look of light blue denim baggy style, with black heels and glasses, was captured while arriving at a studio with Stormi, who wore a colored blouse, long beige skirt, sports shoes yellows and the Dior brown bag.

The model of the bag is called ‘Saddle Oblique’ and it is a classic of the French brand that they decided to reinvent in different colors and prints for their collection together with Travis Scott, which was delayed after the unfortunate incidents that occurred in November last year. at a rapper concert, in which 10 people lost their lives.

According to estimates, the bag costs $3,300, however, it can only be purchased in some of the brand’s physical stores, so it is an exclusive design and Stormi is one of the people to own it.