Stan Lee Forgot He Created a Beloved Marvel Character

Director James Gunn reveals a conversation he had with Stan Lee about one of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Stan Lee (1922 – 2018) has been one of the great myths of the world of comics, since it has created numerous characters as important as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Ant-Man either the scarlet witch. In addition, he became a regular at the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his cameos, that’s why he had a lot of contact with the actors and directors.

Now, James Gunn reveals an amusing anecdote in which he explains that he had to remind Stan Lee that it was he who created groot.

In social networks, a user asked the director: “Does Vin Diesel make new lines for every movie Groot appears in? Or is it reused material?

What James Gunn answered: “New lines recorded for each movie. For Groot, dialogue is completely new! We wouldn’t do it that way.”

In addition, the director revealed that: “Groot was created by Stan Lee. He was 100 feet tall (30.48 meters) and he bellowed: Look! I am Groot the Invincible! Stan didn’t remember that he created him, he told me that he didn’t create any of the Guardians of the Galaxy and I told him about Groot. He burst out laughing.”

James Gunn is right.

groot was created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber Y jack kirbyfor Tales to Astonish #13 (1960). In this story we can see how something falls from the sky in a forest and a scientist named Leslie Evans and his wife Alice They go there to investigate. There they meet groot which explains that he is the monarch of the Planet X and has decided to capture an entire human city to bring back to his planet for his scientists to study. The humans knowing his plans try to defeat him, but he is practically invulnerable and uses nature to create an army. But Leslie Evans does not give up and creates a colony of termites that quickly annihilate groot and they leave him for dead. Then over the years the character has evolved and now he is a fundamental member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Very soon they will premiere some short films of Baby Groot in the Disney Plus streaming platform and they promise to be the most fun and adorable.