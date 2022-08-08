Soho House arrives in Mexico to bring together artists and personalities

The private club that for years has housed thousands of artists and personalities in London, New York and Los Angeles, lands in Mexico and does so with all the splendor that distinguishes it.

By Samia Becil Canavati

Its first headquarters were in London, in 1995, in the Soho neighborhood. Its founder, Nick Jones, aimed to change the traditional model of private clubs in which the stereotype of the members were men in suits, smoking and drinking whiskey. What Jones was looking for was to create a place where a community could be formed

of creatives and intellectuals, of filmmakers, writers, painters, poets and all kinds of artists.

Following the success of its inaugural location, Jones opened a few more around London. Later, he crossed the Atlantic Ocean to settle in New York, until he finally arrived in Hollywood.

Today it has subsidiaries in some of the world’s major cities, such as Barcelona, ​​Mykonos, Mumbai, Hong Kong and Berlin. This chain of exclusive clubs has amenities such as swimming pools, a gym, bars, a movie theater, a spa, luxury rooms, and different spaces where you can network at all hours of the day.

Members are carefully selected and must pay an annuity that gives them access to all Soho House residences around the world, in addition to other benefits depending on the type of membership they choose.

Among the celebrities known to have been associated with it are

Johnny Depp, Nicole Kidman and Madonna.

The Sordo Madaleno architectural firm itself, which is characterized by its constant search for challenges that allow it to reinvent itself in design and architecture, was commissioned to create the first Soho House headquarters in Latin America. Located in the Roma neighborhood, in a Porfirian mansion, the club promises to become the place where creativity, elegance and design will never be lacking.

Special guests

Personalities such as Julia Roberts, James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman and more are some of the many who have visited Soho House.

