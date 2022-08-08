Six celebrities who appeared as special guests on the sitcom New Girl

new-girl introduces us to Jessica Day, a loving person who always sees the positive side of things. Because her boyfriend of several years is cheating on her, she decides to move out and finds a cheap loft where she must live with three roommates: Nick, Winston and Schmidt. The three boys know each other well and when Jess comes into their lives they all turn upside down.

These different personalities constantly collide in all the chapters, generating very funny and humorous situations. Nick is the opposite, he is the most disastrous and messy of the four, he can never meet a goal, he is moody and does not believe in banks. Schmidt is the mother of the group, she is obsessive about cleanliness and insists that everything be perfect; Finally, Winston has just finished his career in Latvia as a professional basketball player, he wants to rebuild his life in Los Angeles and find a job that makes him happy.

In turn, two recurring characters appear, Cece, Jess’s childhood best friend, and Coach, another friend who joins their lives in season two. At first the three men have a hard time adjusting to Jess’s quirky and innocent personality, but little by little she becomes one of the group and they form an unbreakable friendship.

With seven seasons, new-girl was canceled due to low ratings and closed with an emotional ending in 2018. The series stars an irresistible and perfect Zooey Deschanel as Jess and accompany her Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris Y Damon Wayans Jr. In addition, other renowned actors participate as recurring characters. We mention some of the most outstanding.

Related news

Jess often drags her friends along on her adventures. (Source: IMBD)

Prince

One of music’s biggest influences, Prince is featured in this series as himself. And he will be in charge of helping Jess and Nick while they and the rest of the gang sneaks into the singer’s party.

With a short but very funny appearance, the musician steals all eyes in episode 14 of the third season, entitled Prince.

The group decides to go to a party, it turns out to be at Prince’s house. (Source: IMDB)

Adam Brody

The actor known for his role in The OC, participates in the third season as an ex-boyfriend of Jess named Berkley. Although they cut their relationship a long time ago, these two characters maintain a strong friendship since Jess always makes friends with her ex-boyfriends.

Brody appears in season three, in episode 15, titled Exes.

Brody shined as Seth Cohen in The OC (Source: GQ)

Jessica Biel

The renowned American actress has shone in dramatic roles such as in the series The Sinnerand currently has starred Candy. In this series she plays Candy Montgomery, a woman who in real life murdered Betty Gore.

In the first episode of season four, Jess and Kat are at a wedding and a man catches their eye. So the two women are determined to compete and see who will go with him after the wedding.

Biel plays Jess’s opponent at a wedding. (Source: IMDB)

Jamie Lee Curtis

This iconic actress has a successful career and is recognized for her enviable charisma. Her cheerful and friendly personality is perfectly compatible with her character in the series, here she plays the mother of Jess.

He has appeared in more than one chapter and in all his appearances he manages to be the center of attention.

Curtis perfectly captures the naivety and sweetness as Jess’s mom. (Source: IMDB)

Megan fox

Blockbuster movie star such as transformers and protagonist of the film The ninja turtlesMegan Fox comes to the series in the fifth season as a replacement for Zooey Deschanelwhile she was on maternity leave.

With the excuse that Jess had to be a jury and was going to be absent for several months, the character of Reagan appears, who will be the new partner of Nick, Winston and Schmidt. The 36-year-old actress brought her charisma and mischief to her character.

Reagan is initially opposed to being part of the group, but quickly warms up. (Source: IMDB)

Justin Long

Best known for his roles in balls in play Y admitted, Justin Long He is a film and television actor.

Being one of the first figures to appear in the series, in the first season he plays Paul Genzlinger, Jess’s romantic interest, after her breakup from her boyfriend of several years. His character is a teacher, nice and very smiling, he is basically the male version of Jess. Paul will appear in four episodes throughout the seven seasons of the series. One of the funniest participations of him is in chapter six of the first season.

Long is Paul, the male equivalent of Jess. (Source: Pinterest)

new-girl It is an entertaining comedy, full of beautiful stories, with hilarious situations, unique characters with extravagant personalities, that will undoubtedly win your heart. It is among the best sitcoms of recent years and has been nominated five times for the Emmy Awards and for the Golden Globes for best comedy series. All seasons are available in STar Plus for Argentina and Mexico, for Spain it is in Disney Plus.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.