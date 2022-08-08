Shiloh’s low-cost sweatshirt to go shopping: This is what the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt looks like

07 Aug 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



The paparazzi cameras captured Shiloh Jolie Pitt leaving a famous department store in the United States. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was accompanied by a friend.

The appearance of the young woman, 16 years old, occurs after it became known that the actor met with his children in Rome, where Jolie was recording his new movie, to celebrate the birthday of the twins Vivienne and Knox.

During the presentation of “Bullet Train”, his most recent film, Pitt was also moved to express Shiloh’s talent for dancing. “She is beautiful, she makes me cry, yes,” she said. “I don’t know where she got it from. I am Mr. Two-Left-Feet here, ”he added according to the In Touch Weekly portal.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s shopping look

During her visit to Target, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt chose to wear a style that has been characteristic for her. The girl wore an urban and fresh look while she went shopping at the famous chain of stores.

Shiloh was wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts, and black Vans sneakers, Hollywood Life revealed. He kept his long blonde hair tied up in a bun, also wore a black face mask, while carrying his purchases in a large bag.

According to some fan accounts, which echoed the images shared by the magazine, the red sweater that the girl wore on her way out has a value of 90 dollars.

Despite the fact that in her early years, Shiloh insisted on being called by a male name, according to her own parents, as the young woman grew older she was seen wearing more feminine outfits.

Now turned into a young girl, it seems that she will follow in the footsteps of her parents, in several videos that have gone viral on social networks you can see her skill and talent for dancing.

