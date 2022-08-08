Shawn Mendes shows off his abs

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

Today is the shawn mendes birthday To celebrate, we have compiled his 10 best songs and he has gone to the beach and walked along the shore shirtless to everyone’s delight. And we say this precisely because the photos that the avid paparazzi took have collapsed the internet (figuratively, let’s see). To no one’s surprise, we already know that Shawn has a body that seems sculpted, but every time we see him on the beach we can’t help but admire him as if it were the first time (or the one in which he did a campaign with Calvin Klein and published your most commented photos in the history of your Instagram profile).

The fact is that the Canadian has been seen on the beaches of Miami, enjoying a few days that revolve around his birthday, and his photos (the most natural and relaxed) seem to be taken from a swimsuit ad, at least . If not, judge for yourself. It is to reflect.

As expected, the photos are already circulating through the ‘magnifying glass’ of Instagram and accumulate many ‘likes’ in different fan accounts that have uploaded them to the respective ‘feeds’. He has not yet shared any, but here we are waiting to put them as wallpaper.

By the way, if you miss the Shawn-Camila stage, here we leave you a (detailed) ‘timeline’ about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and their love story, because the truth is that we also have homesickness from those times. And we accept reality, but we give ourselves permission to be nostalgic too.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is an expert in lifestyle and sexuality and specialized in 'millennial' pop culture and feminism.

