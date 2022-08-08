Shawn Mendes celebrates his 24th birthday; these are their best three songs

canadian singer Shawn Mendezis one of the artists of pop with more growth in the music world since 2015. This Monday, August 8, the Canadian model and composer celebrates his 24th birthday. He was born on August 8, 1998 in Pickering, Canada.

In 2020, in the Billboard Music Awards won the category best collaboration by ‘Miss’a song he performed with his sentimental ex-partner Camila Hair.

His career in music began in 2013, when he published several interpretations of songs on the ‘Vine’ social network and thanks to the impact he generated with those videos, he was contacted by Ziggy Chareton, executive of the record company Island Records, who helped the Mendes to release her first album titled ‘Handwritten’ in 2015. Island Records has produced music materials for Demi Lovato and The Killers.

Shawn PeterRaul Mendes is a rising star who has in his walk four albums and has offered five world tours. The Canadian’s songs have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 music charts. He also has 29.5 million subscriptions on his YouTube channel and on Spotify he has 42 million 604 thousand 384 monthly listeners.

With these numbers, you can know Shawn Mendes top three songswhich accumulate billions of views on YouTube.

‘Miss’

Although this song is a collaboration, it has become the most famous of his third album (2018) and also one for which he added more fans, because the He sang with his ex-partner, Camila Cabello. It lasts 3 minutes and 10 seconds, and on YouTube it has more than 1,418,229,000 visits. The official video premiered in June 2019.

‘stitch’

It is one of his first hits, this song is part of his first album ‘Handwritten’ (2015) and talks about the grief of ending a love relationship. On YouTube it has more than 1,466,990,000 visits and was released in June 2015. This song put him in the international showcase of music in this genre.

‘Treat you better’

It is the main song of his second album ‘Illuminate’. The lyrics allude to violence against women. At the end of the video, add the telephone number for the care of people in the United States who suffer from domestic violence. The material adds more than 2 thousand 255 million 256 thousand views on YouTube.

The song he dedicated to Camila Cabello after his breakup

Shawn Mendes’ most current single is ‘When You’re Gone’which he released in early 2022. It is a heartbreak song that wrote a month after ending his relationship with Camila Cabello. They maintained a relationship for just over two years and decided to end it in November 2021.

Shawn Mendes revealed that ‘When You’re Gone’ is a song he made after separating from Camila Cabello, he said so in an interview for ‘Extra’, which was later taken up by ‘People’: “A month later, you start to have all the memories of the things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things…and I was writing about that”said the Canadian.