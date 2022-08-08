Selena Gomez would like to become a mom in the future

Selena Gomez he looked to the future in a “vodcast interview.” Giving Back Generation and revealed that she dreams of starting a family!

When asked how she sees herself in the years to come and if she would ever leave her acting career, the 30-year-old star replied: “I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’ll get tired of all of this so probably I will devote most of my life to philanthropy before I leave“.

Selena Gomez also explained that being close to her little sister Gracie Teefeywho is 8 years old, already makes her feel like a kind of parent: “I can watch this little person grow up in a human being and there is no better feeling in the world. I feel like a parent in a wayeven if they are not“.

“It’s nice to even see that life was so simple at that point. I want to enjoy life as she does“.

Selena Gomez – getty images

In the same interview, the singer and actress talked about continuing to stay away from Instagram to protect her mental health: “I am an extremist, all or nothing. Therefore I got rid of Instagram on my phone and I gave that power to my assistant. So, for everything I post, I text her instead of having to worry about whether or not to join Instagram. I don’t even know my password“.

“But I do it on purpose because so i get excited when i see youor, because I haven’t looked on Instagram before. So I don’t know what you did, how you are and this it is real time that we can earn together“.

If you wanted pto follow his examplebut not as extreme as her, Selena Gomez advises you to take baby steps: “Maybe take the weekend away [da IG] or start with a day when you don’t pay attention to social media and are really there for those around you. I think it’s crucial and part of our mental health“.

ph: getty images






















