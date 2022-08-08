Selena Gomez will produce the Working Girl reboot

Selena Gomez is expected to produce a reboot of the classic Working Girl movie.

According to Deadline, the singer / actress is in “final negotiations” to develop the project in collaboration with executives from 20th Century Studios.

The sources also told the outlet’s editors that screenwriter Ilana Peña is working on the script, with the film “likely to premiere on Hulu.”

Representatives of Gomez and the film company have not yet commented on the report.

Directed by Mike Nichols, the 1988 film follows an ambitious Staten Island secretary named Tess McGill, played by Melanie Griffith, who takes on the role of her boss while recovering from injury. But when Tess finds out that her boss presented one of her ideas about her to a client and tried to take credit for her, she decides to react.

Working Girl also included appearances by Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Joan Cusack.

At the time of release, the film was a critical success and raised a worldwide total of $ 103 million at the worldwide box office. He was also nominated for six Academy Awards.

Gomez has a very busy filming schedule. Most recently, she played Mabel Mora in the second season of the TV series Only Murders in the Building and is in the pre-production stage of Shadows of the Mountain.