Selena Gomez will leave Hollywood to be a mother

The protagonist of ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ suffered from a sad future in Hollywood

Heather Langenkamp was the protagonist of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Wes Craven's 1984 classic where she became a horror icon after playing Nancy Thompson, Freddy Krueger's first final girl. The success of the film led her to other important projects of the time, such as the youth series Somos 10, a spin-off of the successful Problems Grow where she had a leading role. However, her career suffered a serious setback. After two years on air, Somos 10 was canceled in 1990, which meant that a fan upset by the non-continuity of the series began to harass her and become obsessed with her. She began to receive calls, letters and messages with constant threats and her pressure overcame her, so she decided to move away from Hollywood and public life to free herself from these problems. She was not heard of her life again until 1994, when Wes Craven wanted to have her for the seventh installment of A Nightmare on Elm Street, entitled The New Nightmare. To do this, the director built a story with metacinematographic touches inspired by the case of harassment of Langenkamp, ​​creating a role for the actress where she would play herself. This experience was liberating, since it meant her active return to acting, however, spending so many years away from the cameras meant that when she returned, her industry pigeonholed her into the horror genre. She only got roles in films and series of the genre and in many documentaries about A Nightmare on Elm Street and her legacy. The only exception to her are blockbusters like Star Trek: Into Darkness, where she was seen playing an alien being. However, they were small roles that did not bring her name back to the fore. Still, at 58, she leads a happy and fulfilling life. She is married with two children and is always working in horror productions or attending conventions where she honors her legendary role as Nancy.