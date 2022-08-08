Selena Gomez, the new ambassador of retro clothing

The American interpreter and singer is experiencing one of her best moments of style today. After offering numerous stylistic lectures in the different presentations for the launch of the second season of the successful series Only Murders In The BuildingSelena Gomez is found tour through European capitals with the aim of promoting its new make-up brand RareBeauty. Thanks to the advice of the stylist Kate Young, the also producer has found the ideal pieces with which to pose before the cameras in the respective acts.

SEE GALLERY

Selena Gomez or how to wear the dress with which to remember the great stars of Hollywood

Selena Gomez and her most ‘chic’ look with which she shone in Paris

That the natural star of Texas has delved into the wardrobe of a woman from the 60s to select the garments –and accessories– in question is a reality and we do not see better allies for a highly European summer than these.

Retro looks or how to copy the infallible constructions of Selena Gomez

We recently saw how Gomez took over the Parisian streets with a crop top and miniskirt ensemble signed by Alaïa. A twin sets that every fashion editor would combine with pumps, just like the protagonist of Another Cinderella Story. A shoe that, without a doubt, has been catapulted as one of the constant style bets of the experts in the sector in this spring-summer 2022.

After visiting the French capital, Selena Gomez stopped in Milan. For this occasion, the artist once again succumbed to a retro-inspired construction, confirming that the style movements that dominated past decades are back. For the Sephora event in Italy, she decided to don a Prada look made up of an emerald green tie-dyed button-down shirt (which she wore buttoned up to the max), a red and black striped pleated miniskirt and kitten heels color black.

SEE GALLERY

Let us remember that this type of footwear returns with clear reminiscences of the 1950s, since it was the sensible heel that managed to convince movie (and fashion) legends such as Audrey Hepburn and that, over the years, was understood as an absolute symbol of elegance and sophistication. And yesterday, already in London, Selena Gomez continued to show us the best keys to wear creations vintage.

To continue promoting your new brand of make up, the celebrity shone brighter than ever at the Space NK Kings Cross cosmetics store, where the presentation took place, in a pale yellow minidress. An outfit that, during the day, Gomez joined two different shoes. At the event, the interpreter wore transparent high-heeled shoes that also embraced the metallic trend through bright blue strips.

SEE GALLERY

Selena Gomez, the muse of inspiration to wear the strapless dress in trend

After the promotion, Selena Gomez was witnessed arriving at the hotel, at which point the most observant realized that the actress had chosen to use other footwear to make the journey. For sure, she changed her previous choice of hers for a somewhat more comfortable and functional design. In any case, it was a variant of two-tone mules style heels in black and white.

We can definitely say that Gomez is, on the one hand, the perfect inspiration to know what dresses and matching sets in vogue –in mini format– we must take our dream vacations (and how to combine them) and, on the other hand, the best ambassador of retro-inspired fashion.

SEE GALLERY



