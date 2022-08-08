Selena Gomez shone in Milan with her style

Last Monday, July 11, the American star Selena Gómez traveled to Milan to promote her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

The actress appeared wearing Italian fashion. In this sense, she dressed in the school uniform to create her own and thus look unique in a work day.

She is touring Europe and her fans on that continent are excited about the artist, who has been seen in several cities, but this time she shone in Milan.

The star chose a look for the occasion that reaffirms her taste for the preppy style. She appeared with a total look signed by Prada in which she repeated one of her favorite formulas: combining the classic pleated miniskirt so typical of this style, reported Hola.

Selena managed to make many travel to the past with this choice that, on the other hand, could not be more in line with trends, since the preppy style is here this summer season to stay.

“The culture of street style took it to the streets, shortened it and today there are thousands of different ways to wear this garment”, we can read in Clara magazine about this timeless trend.

This is how her stylist Kate Young explained it, when in The Business Of Fashion they asked her about her beginnings dressing Selena Gómez, with whom she has been working for six years.

Selena Gómez adds successes in her career

It is well known that the actress, Selena Gómez, not only imposes fashion, she also does the same in what she undertakes and this has been demonstrated.

He has just finished promoting the second season of his series, “Only murders in the building” which has been a success.

She is now visiting Europe to promote her beauty brand as a businesswoman.

The singer also recently announced that she will release new songs, news that made her millions of fans happy.