Selena Gomez docet: how to wear sequins during the day

Qhen you are looking for new inspirations to match trendy garments in an original way, the solution is to take a look at the looks of the stars on vacation, always ready to change and give new life to trends and habits. This is the case with Selena Gomez and of sequins. Considered the exclusive prerogative of the nightlife, to show off on short dresses or elegant tops, today the sequins show themselves under the sunlight, in casual, comfortable and chic outfits. To shine even during the day.

Selena Gomez in orange sequins

During a stroll through the streets of Capri, where she is on vacation, the newly thirty-year-old actress, producer and beauty icon surprised with a very original look. Gomez has indeed chosen a full consisting of bermuda shorts and top entirely covered in sequins, signed Lapointe. The brand of ready-to-wear born in New York, he became famous thanks to his very elegant dresses, with slits, curls and necklines, proposed in precious fabrics such as satin and silk and decorated with unexpected details such as feathers and sequins. An ultra glamorous aesthetic that Selena Gomez has been able to translate into a sophisticated outfit, which does not take itself too seriously.

The secret weapon to make sequins the passe-partout material for everyday looks? The accessories. Gomez, for example, opted for a pair of thick-heeled mules from By Far and sunglasses cat-eye signed Vintage Frames. By focusing on a convincing minimalism.

Sequins on the catwalk

Not just Selena Gomez. Sequins have turned out to be one of the strongest and most versatile trends in the Spring Summer 2022. At Alaïa, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen have rediscovered their most glamorous side, declined on mini dresses with cut out, slits and contrasting applications. From Brandon Maxwell sequins become the fabric of choice for day dresses with a vichy print, while at Brunello Cucinelli they surprise, proposed on a suit with a double-breasted jacket.

The most opulent interpretation of sequins is reserved for Tom Ford, Paco Rabanne and Loewe, while the most replicable look is that seen on the catwalk by Alberta Ferretti, paired with sequin-covered trousers with a simple black T-shirt. Instead, the coolest way to wear a shiny dress reveals it Celinethanks to which the fabric lights up under a leather blazer. Valentinofinally, it ranges between fluorescent shades and material colors, to clear sequins on every occasion.

It starts with an accessory, experiments with a skirt, ventures with a dress. There are no more excuses to say no to sequins, from morning to night.

