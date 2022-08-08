Selena Gomez: A star in fullness disney pop singer

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. On his father’s side, Ricardo Joel Gomez has Mexican blood, but also the daughter of the actress american of Mandy Teefey Theatre.

Despite certain adversities within his family, the artistic vocation of Selena woke up very early.

In 2002, at the age of ten, he had his first role in the Serie Barney & Friendswhich was followed by many others, including Hannah Montana. But it was in 2007 when she got her role that would catapult her to fame as a youth icon: Wizards of Waverly Place.

As a singer, she began to grow after performing the title song of this series, and did the same with other soundtracks of Disney Channelin addition to starring in some movies for the channel.

Little by little he was also breaking with that eternal label of disney girl and building your own image. In addition to establishing herself as an actress and singer, Selena Gomez became increasingly persecuted for her relationship with the singer justin bieber. She had previously had an affair with Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.

The actress she also went out with him singer The Weekndwith DJ Zedd, singer Charlie Puth and basketball player Jimmy Butler.

However, the couple he formed with bieberin which they had several breakups and reconciliations, was one of the most idealized by his followers.

An adversity you have faced Selena It has been her fight against lupus, a disease that, in addition to physical problems, has affected her mental health, for which the singer even required a kidney transplant donated by her friend and actress Francia Raísa.

SHINE AS ALWAYS

Selena Gomez She also has a career as a businesswoman and producer. She actually produced the hit 13 Reasons Whyin addition to being the advertising image of brands such as Adidas, Coca-Cola and Pantene.

He is currently part of the cast of the series of Disney Plus Only Murders in the Building, of which she is also an executive producer. In fiction, her character maintains an affair with another played by Cara Delevigne, and a kiss between the two has gone viral on the networks.

Despite the success of the series, Selena She is the only fictional protagonist who has been left out of the nominations, but she seems focused on enjoying this stage of her life:

“I’m so open and I love what I do so much… I’m just in a really good time and place and I’m enjoying it,” the artist said.

According to the EFE agency, Selena Gomez has also announced through a Tiktok selfie video soon to be released music new. Therefore, it seems that she is more active than ever.

“I love my work. I’ve been doing it since I was seven years old. I do not know how to do another thing. And I will keep doing it until I stop having fun and want to relax and be a mother one day, “said Selena.

