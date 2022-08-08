Sarah Jessica Parker wears the cottagecore blouse that combines with jeans

Sarah Jessica Parker surprised us with a romantic blouse in country style or cottagecore this summer 2022. A model that goes with everything and that looks even better with jeans.

There are actors who are one with their great characters. in our mind, Emma Watson it will always be Hermione Granger, for example. Or Daniel Craig is the eternal James Bond. In the case of actress sarah jessica parkerit is very difficult to separate her from her alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City.

But it’s true that Sarah Jessica Parker has, of course, played other roles in his almost 40 years of acting career. One of them: The role of Meryl Morgana woman who enters the witness protection program with her husband (played by Hugh grant) and that he must forget about his beloved New York, to adapt to the rural lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains.

SJP forever remembered for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex And The City. Getty Images

And although in his role in ‘Did you hear about the Morgans?’ shows us that country life is not her thing, in real life, the actress loves a good getaway, away from traffic and pollution.

This is demonstrated by her trendy blouse. And it is that in summer 2022many celebrities have opted for a romantic cottagecore blouse with lace and plaid print. Especially models in austere cuts that remind us of the blouses worn by women in the Old Westat the end of XIX century.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her country blouse + skirt

The actress wore the blouse for a tasting of her own brand of wine in collaboration with the firm Invivo Wines. SJP wear the cottagecore trend that is romantic and playful (yet not too childish) thanks to a gray-beige checked print blouse, lace details, a square neckline and discreet puffed sleeves.

At the bottom, she surprised us with a look worthy of Carrie Bradshaw: A patterned skirt contrasting colors, and in horizontal stripes. Despite what many might think about the combination of different patterns, Sarah Jessica Parker he did it with great mastery, by mixing complementary tones. The key in this case was to wear her blouse tucked into her skirt.