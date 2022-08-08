Ronaldo, the story is over: now he is just one like many others and a hostage to his contract. It was better to do as Messi | First page

I begin to doubt the intelligence of Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes. Both, for example, should have known that, sooner or later, the player would have become hostage to his contract (from 30 to 33 million euros net for the season) and that renegotiating with clubs other than the English ones would have been practically impossible. As both should understand that at 37, physical wear increases and athletic freshness decreases. It is not a question of training, nutrition, personal sacrifices, sophisticated diets. The decay is inexorable and, therefore, inevitable and to affect the heart of the games becomes more and more difficult. All the more so if, as in this period, Cristiano comes from a prolonged stop (that of holidays) and with his team (Manchester United) has done three or four days of preparation.

As the Gospel says, there is a time for everything. Ronaldo, just like Ibrahimovic, has finished being a champion for at least a year and cannot even recycle himself as a totem, like the Swede, who is telling everyone the metropolitan tale of how much he is a locker room man. For me – I’ve already written about it Calciomercato.com – Ibrahimovic is not and he would have done better, at the age of 40, to retire. But at least, from him, the Swede has one merit: he reduced the contract from nine million to one and a half million, accepting a series of bonuses linked to appearances and goals. In practice to the performance. To say that he has questioned himself is perhaps too much, but he certainly accepted the challenge against time. Ronaldo, on the contrary, not only does not cut his salary, but expects to find a team that, in addition to paying him like few others in the world, also plays the Champions League, that is the maximum international competition. And never mind if – as Pippo Russo aptly wrote in a masterful and merciless analysis of the Portuguese – he too, with United, failed to qualify for the first four places in the Premier.

For many years the supporters of the theory have been right, according to which, Ronaldo is an individualist who participates, but does not share, a collective game. However, even his teammates, for flattery, and criticism, for incompetence, have encouraged the narrative of a player who, alone, guaranteed a 1-0 in all games, therefore a probable, if not certain victory. Obviously this is either not true or no longer true. And, if the assumption had ever contained a glimmer of truth, how many times and in how many games has Ronaldo been decisive in the negative and, therefore, the opposite? How many times, for example, have the teammates claimed a pass that would have allowed them to lock a result and that passage never came out of selfishness and presumption? And how many free-kicks he kicked in Italy before one, casually and miraculously, bagged himself behind Sirigu, the Torino goalkeeper.

Now that the double feint no longer works, the shot is bland, the shot is weak, the opponent prevails, the partner is less willing to suffer his individual abuses, Ronaldo has become one like many others. Certainly with a story of absolute greatness, but now impossible to extend for oneself and for others. Perhaps, like Messi, he should have looked for a career ending that is more suited to fading. The Argentine, even if reluctantly, ended up in Paris Saint-Germain, covered in money (although not as much as Mbappé, the new and true star), but in a second-tier league. Last year he didn’t even shine in Ligue 1, let alone in the Champions League. But this year he got off to a better start and, perhaps, a few more glimmers will be able to send him. However, he too is ultimately and every other future projection, as well as illusory, is false.