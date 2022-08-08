Robert Downey Jr. Lists Two Sherlock Holmes Series for HBO Max | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

Robert Downey Jr. is developing a Sherlock Holmes Universe. The actor, the protagonist of the film saga based on the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle that began in 2009 and that added a second installment, Sherlock Holmes. Shadow Game, in 2011, prepares the jump of the franchise to the small screen with two television series.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr. and his production company, Team Downey, are developing two Sherlock Holmes fictions that can be seen on HBO Max. Both productions are in the early stages of development and at the moment the details of their plots are unknown. While Downey Jr. will serve as executive producer on both series, it’s unclear if he’ll reprise the role of Sherlock.

The Hollywood Reporter article also gives details about the third installment of the film saga. The publication notes that the film has not passed the development stage, so it is still unknown if Warner Bros. will continue with the project.

The decision to create a television universe based on Sherlock Holmes is a move by HBO Max in its war against other streaming services. Platforms are turning to familiar characters and stories to create franchises that are a surefire audience and engage die-hard fans. HBO Max has already followed this strategy with The Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad; or with the Penguin (Colin Farrell) series derived from The Batman that he is already preparing.

Sherlock Holmes holds the world record as the most portrayed literary character in film and television history, with more than 75 actors having played the role. Some examples are Benedict Cumberbatch, who brought the character to life in Sherlock; or Jonny Lee Miller, who played him in Elementary.