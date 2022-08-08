Rihanna walks through NY 2 months after becoming a mother

It was last May when the news was confirmed that Rihannasinger, actress and businesswoman originally from Barbados, had become a mother with her partner the American rapper Asap Rockywith whom he shares a relationship since 2020.

Since then, both Rihanna and Asap Rocky had stayed somewhat away from the public eye, however, little by little the 34-year-old singer is being captured again by paparazzi and fans while attending her partner’s concerts, restaurants or exhibitions.

A few weeks ago, the founder of Fenty Beauty, a cosmetics brand that she launched in 2017, was present at an exhibition of Frida Kahlo, located in London, where she showed herself in a completely black look, a silver necklace and white sneakers. with green details of the Adidas brand.

(Rihanna during her life to a museum in London / Instagram)

But her most recent appearance was while taking a night walk through Central Park in New York accompanied by Asap Rocky; Rihanna took the opportunity to show off a baggy faded blue jean, a sky blue shirt with cut-outs at the bottom and the same Adidas sneakers, adding black glasses, earrings and necklaces of different sizes. While she styled her hair with two semi-collected pigtails and light makeup.

(Rihanna and Asap Rocky taking a walk in New York / Instagram)

Definitely if “Rirri” took advantage of her pregnancy to wear clothes that could be considered risky now that she gave birth to her baby, she confirmed that she is one of the most stylish moms in the entertainment industry.