Rihanna snatches Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner the title of the youngest billionaire in the United States

Rihanna entered the exclusive Forbes list earlier this year that named her as one of the richest artists in the world, but this was not because of her music but because of the Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics that she launched in 2017.

Now in a new update of the list of the richest women in the United States, the native of Barbados, was ranked number 21, with a fortune amounting to 1,400 million dollars.

Rihanna. Rihanna. / Photo: Instagram.

Managing to snatch the title of the youngest self-made billionaire from Kylie Jenner, who for 5 consecutive years managed to hold it, curiously also thanks to a line of cosmetics called Kylie Skin, and with which she amassed a fortune of 600 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian who was ranked 16th in the general list of richest women, thanks to her fortune amounting to 1,800 million dollars, was also relegated by the singer in the category of entrepreneurship, because part of their fortune was inherited and Forbes excludes them from this category.

Thus crowning herself, Rihanna, as the youngest and richest woman in the United States. Another of the female celebrities that stand out on this list is Taylor Swift, 32, who has a fortune of 570 million dollars.

While Oprah Winfrey, a media magnate in the United States, occupies the tenth position of the richest women. Also included are actress Reese Witherspoon and tennis player Serena Williams.

Alice Schwartz, who founded the Bio-Rad company in 1952, is the oldest woman on the list, at 95, and the magazine estimates she has about $2.3 billion in her bank account.