Rihanna looks fabulous in New York with the perfect set of basics for any occasion

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky They have preferred to rest from the public storm to respect the privacy of their new baby – born in May 2022 – and choose to enjoy themselves under the stars and keep a low profile on social networks. Thus, the artists have been photographed at the end of a romantic night walk in Central Park In New York wearing a classic shirt and wide leg jeans outfit of style comfortable, in trend.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The style tomboy is a favorite of the singer and has opted for a pair of stylish jeans baggy –the favorites of the next 2023 according to Gigi Hadid – and high waist next to a lavender and white striped shirt with cutouts wide fringes. Other than that, he’s sporting a pair of sneakers in white and details in green, complementing the total look with a pair of sunglasses, a group of necklaces of different lengths and made of gold, numerous rings and bracelets, a luxury watch and a pair of earrings with diamonds and amber stone. Definitely, a perfect combination between the basics of every wardrobe and the exuberant style bling-bling from the 80s and 90s.

To top it off, the CEO of Fenty Beauty wears a second-skin make-up and hair in a natural style, semi collected with two pigtails and slicked back. Indeed, Rihanna has taken the fashion world by storm with her (notorious) ability to mix and match styles and look sophisticated in a nightwear top and boxer shorts ensemble or, in her spectacular red carpet looks, with a sequined skirt and a signature crop top Coperni.