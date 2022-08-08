Rihanna became the youngest billionaire in the United States | Kylie Jenner | kim kardashian | Forbes eint | Famous

Magazine Forbes released its 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women.” Rihanna She became the youngest of the entire list, having a heritage of more than US $ 1,400 million. The interpreter of “Umbrella” is 34 years old.

