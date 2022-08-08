Rihanna became the youngest billionaire in the United States | Kylie Jenner | kim kardashian | Forbes eint | Famous

Magazine Forbes released its 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women.” Rihanna She became the youngest of the entire list, having a heritage of more than US $ 1,400 million. The interpreter of “Umbrella” is 34 years old.

At the top of Forbes

The singer, who has just become a mother for the first time, is ranked 21st on the magazine’s list. Her multiple financial and business endeavors have brought her to the top. Rihanna she has amassed her riches with different beauty, skin care and lingerie brands such as “Fenty Beauty”, “Fenty Skin” and “Savage x Fenty”.

The listing of Forbes catalogs women who did not have the privilege of coming from a millionaire family or grew up among the personalities and elite of Hollywood and New York.

Rihanna is ranked 21st on the Forbes list. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Kylie Jenner stays behind

The impressive milestone Rihanna comes three years after the magazine awarded the title to Kylie Jenner. the family member kardashia has a current net worth of $600 million, which ranks her 41st. On the other hand, her sister kim kardashian It is in position 16, with a net worth of US$ 1,800 million.

Kylie Jenner is ranked 41st on the Forbes list. Photo: Cordon Press

The richest music artist in the world

In August 2021, Forbes announced that the interpreter of “Umbrella” had officially become the female artist belonging to the world’s most millionaire music field. She was only surpassed by Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist.

The magazine estimated that the value of Rihanna she had risen to an impressive amount largely thanks to her adventures in beauty and fashion.

Rihanna is the world’s richest music artist. Photo: Fanshare

Rihanna appeared in public for the first time after giving birth

The singer attended her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s concert in the Wireless Fest, London. Her appearance caused a stir among fans, since Rihanna had not been seen after her pregnancy. The artist gave birth on May 13, becoming her mother for the first time. As reported by the American media TMZ, the interpreter of “Umbrella” and the rapper got on a private jet to the British capital.