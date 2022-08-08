Results WWE Live Fayetteville Sunday Stunner August 7, 2022

All results WWE Live Fayetteville Sunday Stunner August 7.

This Sunday, August 7, WWE celebrated one of the many special Live Shows that we will have during the year called Sunday Stunner, and in this case it took place from Fayetteville, North Carolina. In these events, the best superstars of the company provide fans of this city with several live fights. Next, through this note we present the results of WWE Live Fayetteville Sunday Stunner August 7, 2022, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya

So far the results of the Live Show in Fayetteville. Remember that this type of event is not broadcast on television and is only held so that the attending spectators can see it.

