Results of the 5 de Oro Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Uruguay

The 5 de Oro this Sunday, August 7 will have its draw and you will be able to see the results and winning numbers in this Uruguayan Lottery draw in this note. When will the next draw be?

Uruguay Lottery will play its draw this Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 10:05 p.m. local time. The winning numbers of 5 Gold and Rematch will be published AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

In addition, the most important draw La Banca de Uruguay has a LIVE and ONLINE broadcast through its YouTube channel. The game is usually held every Wednesday and Sunday at the same time.

To play you have to choose a combination of numbers from 01 to 48. The price for participating only in the 5 de Oro is $35. If you want to play Revancha as well, you will have to pay a total of $50.

There are several types of prize, although the most important is the Golden Pot, which consists of matching the 5 numbers. Then those people who match up to two numbers can also receive money, although in a much smaller amount.

FINAL RESULTS | 5 de Oro: winning numbers of the draw

FINAL RESULTS | 5 de Oro Revancha: winning numbers of the draw

