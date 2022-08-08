Relationships of the famous: actor Víctor Elías cousin Reina Letizia

Many famous people, who apparently we do not link in any way, end up sharing kinship in their convoluted family trees. Thus, the actor Víctor Elías is related to Queen Letizia, Count Lequio is a distant cousin of the actress Brook Shields, just as the singer Rebeka is of Benicio del Toro, are some examples.

Although they have different last names, they are also first and second degree relatives. The gallant George Clooney (61) takes the cake because his uncles were one of the most famous couples in golden Hollywood since we are talking about the actor Joseph Ferrer (Oscar winner for Cyrano de Bergerac) and the singer rosemary clooneywhose son was also an actor Michael Ferrerpopular for NCIS: Los Angeles.

Two handsome Spanish actors are brothers, although artistically they have different surnames. yon gonzalez (36) who stole the hearts of thousands of Spaniards in The intership is a relative of Aitor Luna (40), protagonist of Paco’s men either the cathedral of the sea. He is also attractive and talented Alfonso Bassave (42) is a brother on the mother’s side of Manu Baqueiro (44), the unforgettable Marce in love in troubled times Y Love is forever. Both are descendants of Edward Bassave and Rodriguez de Albuquerque and of the towerI Marquess of San Eduardo, title granted by the king Amadeus I of Savoy. Who is also related to royalty and nobility is the deceased Aless Lequio -son of Ana Obregon (67) and Alessandro Lequio (62)- since he was the great-great-grandson of Alfonso XIII by maternal line and member of the Italian aristocrats Torlonia.

But that’s not the thing, since Alessandro Lequio is also a cousin of the actresses Brooke Shields (57) and Glenn Close (75). The grandfather of the main character blue lake, the tennis player Francis Xavier Shieldsmarried for the second time with the princess Donna Marina Torlonia di Civitella-Cesiaunt of sandra torlonia, Lequio’s mother. And as for the main character Fatal Attractionthe kinship comes because the mother of the actress, Bettine Moore she was cousin of Sandra Torlonia.

The most curious kinships of the monarchies

Recently, the actor Victor Elijah (31) became news due to the sad death of his mother, but it should be remembered that whoever was one of the protagonists of the series The Serranos he is the queen’s second cousin Letizia (49) and that the grandmother of the queen consort, Menchu ​​Alvarez del Valle it was his great-aunt. This is not the only case in which blue blood connects with acting since in the eighties, Catherine Oxenberg (Amanda in Dynasty) monopolized the pages of the heart because she is the daughter of the princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia (86) who, in turn, is a great-granddaughter through the paternal line of the king Peter Ifrom Serbia and on her mother’s side she is the granddaughter of the king George I from Greece. In short, Catherine is a cousin of the Windsors, the Bourbons, the Romanovs, the Glücksburgs, etc. She has a sister, Christine (59), famous journalist and writer with great success on Patreon. This she has a great relationship with her cousin, the jewelry designer Dimitri of Yugoslavia (64), son of the prince Alexander of Yugoslavia and the princess Maria Pia of Savoy (85), daughter of the last king of Italy Humbert II and the consort, Maria Jose of Belgium. Incidentally, Maria Pia’s sister, Maria Gabrielawas one of the loves of youth of the emeritus.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam.

However, one of the most famous examples is that of Rainier III of Monaco and the actress Grace Kelly, whose wedding was held in 1956 in Monte Carlo. The couple was the magnet to attract the international jet set. At present, the granddaughter of the princely couple, Charlotte (36), is married to Dimitri Rasam (40), son of actress Carole Bouquet (64) who has a romantic relationship with Philippe Sereys deRothschilda member of the famous saga of bankers.

This extirpa has always promulgated endogamous marriages, but, sometimes, they have made exceptions to marry with other illustrious surnames. That is the case of James Rothschild (36) who eight years ago said “yes, I do” to Nicky Hilton (38), sister of Paris and great-granddaughter of the founder of the Hilton hotel chain. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the American money aristocracy was associated in different ways with European blue-blood families. Such was the case with lady Thelma Furnessone of the lovers king edward viii in charge of introducing him to the love of his life, Wallis Simpson. The distinguished lady was the aunt of Gloria Vanderbiltone of the most beloved socialites among the New York elite whose son is the prestigious presenter of CNN, Anderson Cooper (55).

And returning to Spain, as incredible as it may seem, the singer Rebeca (43) is a second cousin of Benicio, the bull (55), protagonist of usual suspects and the unforgettable Che of Steven Soderbergh. This is because his mother, the singer Franciska Del Toro She is the first cousin of the Hollywood star.