Reese Witherspoon revealed details about Legally Blonde 3 – La Cosa Cine

Legally Blonde 3 It will come true. The film will feature the return of Reese Whitersonwho will once again put himself in the shoes of Elle Woods. The first film was released in 2001, grossing over $141 million at the worldwide box office. Due to the success, a sequel was released in 2003.

In May 2020, the lead actress confirmed the return of the franchise. The script of this film is in charge of Mindy Kalling (The Office) Y Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). In this new installment, Elle will show her facet as a mother and will be focused on her career. Recently, Whiterspoon released some details.

In conversation with Variety (via ScreenRant), he commented the following: “We are working on the script right now. And when we have the script, we can make the movie. Ask Mindy Kaling! I don’t know, but she and I talk about it all the time.”

