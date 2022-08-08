Rafael Baca renewed with La Maquina for one more year

Blue Cross will keep in its ranks rafael bacaat least for another year. The sky-blue midfielder renewed his contract with the sky-blue entity automatically after having recorded the minutes of activity necessary to exercise the renewal clause.

According to information from ESPN, Roof extended his relationship with Machine until next December 31, 2023, this because it was a stipulated agreement between the team, the player and his representative, when in November 2020 they negotiated the renewal of the midfielder.

Within the contract, a term was included in which the renewal is established as long as the midfielder completed 60 percent of the total minutes with the first team during the GUARD1ANES 2021, Apertura 2021, Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 tournaments of the MX Leaguewhich was completed.

On Day 7, during the visit of Blue Cross a Santos LagunaCoach Diego Aguirre included in the starting lineup Roof and thanks to his participation, he accumulated 4 thousand 475 minutes in the tournaments already mentioned, so even in the event that he no longer had any more activity in the remainder of the campaign, the extension of his contract continues to be valid as he has 60.63 percent of minutes required.

This novelty has been the target of criticism from the sky-blue fans, who on more than one occasion have criticized the midfielder’s play for his instability with the team he has been with since 2014, placing himself as the third oldest player in the club, after defender Julio Dominguez and the archer Jesus Crown.

