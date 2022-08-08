Quentin Tarantino chose a Spielberg movie as the best

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino called a Steven Spielberg production the best movie ever. Find out what it is.

Quentin Tarantino is an authorized word to talk about cinema. The director who rose to fame thanks to Reservoir Dogs in 1994, has to his credit productions such as Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill Y Django Unchained. The unique style of dialogue, the unforgettable characters and the masterfully assembled soundtracks in his films; stand out in the filmmaker’s style.

The native of Knoxville, Tennessee, United States; he pointed out which is the best film ever made and chose one of Steve Spielberg.

best movie made according to Tarantino

“I think Jaws is the best movie ever made.. It may not be the best film, but it is the best film ever made.. And there are other movies that can get into its rarefied air, but as far as a movie, there’s nothing that makes it better than Jaws. There is no ‘better’ than Shark”, Tarantino raised about the successful production directed by steven spielberg in a conversation with the podcast ReelBlend, where he stopped by to promote his own podcast The Video Archives.

“Jaws is the best movie ever made. And it shows how poorly timed most movies were made before Jaws.”added the director of pulp fiction.

At the time, Spielberg had pointed out: “I give ‘Jaws’ credit for everything, being a film director, having the final cut.” Tiburón gave me freedom, and I have never lost my freedom.”.

Adjusted its collection for inflation, Shark It is the seventh most successful film of all time. The film won three Oscars in 1975 and was nominated for Best Picture, beaten out by Dead End.