Pumas vs. Barcelona

Pumas was thrashed by Barcelona. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Pumas entered the Camp Nou with the illusion of playing a worthy match; there were even those who appealed to the memory of the triumph that the felines achieved against the real Madrid in 2004, but it only took two minutes for Robert Lewandowski put the cards on the table. Barcelona gave the Auriazules an absolute review and also took the entire Mexican soccer between its legs. If there were those who doubted the differences between one level and another, the distance was evidenced in light of the six goals that the Catalans scored against Pumas. And that could easily have been another six between posts, missed opportunities and a slowdown in the face of the obvious miseries of Andrés Lillini’s team.

Unlike the friendly matches that were played two weeks ago in the United States between Mexican and European clubs, where they take things very lightly and see it as simple friendlies, yesterday Xavi Hernández’s team went out with everyone its headlines and as if it were a Spanish League match. And it is normal, because it is the match in which they appear before their fans and, therefore, they are obliged to show their best version and transmit confidence to the followers. For this reason, nobody was missing yesterday: Rafinha, de Jong, Araujo, Dembelé, Pedri, Lewandowski, ter Stegen. From the beginning it was clear that Pumas suffered from stage fright before that constellation of stars.

They also brought out their best eleven and primarily showed off Dani Alves, their most recent acquisition and in whom they have placed much of their faith to break the streak of eleven years without being champions in Liga MX. Although the atmosphere was festive due to the tribute Dani received from the Blaugrana fans, the locals held nothing back on the pitch. A After 18 minutes, there was nothing to do. 4-0 on the scoreboard. Pumas surrendered and raised the white flag indicating his immediate surrender. They could hardly boast of an attempted shot at goal by Gustavo del Prete. And in the second half, an overflow by César Huerta was close to ending in the “honor” goal. Not even that was possible for some players exhibited with all their shortcomings.

Continue reading the story

In these types of games it is usually like that. The marked defects of the Mexican teams are mixed and the virtues of the Europeans are enhanced. In this way, it is natural that the difference in the field is so much. After several weeks of dreams, the Pumas and their fans have come face to face with a powerful team that has lowered them from the cloud they had been mounted on. The teasing, as usual, did a stellar job on social media. However, something that borders on the undignified also began to happen in that space: the fight to see who has been humiliated least in duels against European teams.

It was thus that various fans brought up the “worthy defeats” that Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres had against Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cups, respectively. In another example, José Antonio García, former president of Atlante, recalled when his Colts played Barcelona in the World Cup and “only” lost 3-1. It is easy to understand that everyone wanted to get on the train, but the forms reveal the eternal mediocrity of Aztec football.

On this occasion the humiliated was Pumas, but everyone can be sure that the result would have been the same no matter whose team had been invited to this contest. The same would have happened to any other Mexican soccer team. Also to Tigres, who couldn’t even shoot Manuel Neuer’s goal when they played against Bayern. They left content with losing by one goal. And he would also have happened to Rayados, a team that three times out of five were eliminated in their first game of the Club World Cup.

Eduardo Salvio tries to attack Barcelona’s goal. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

It will always be like this no matter how much Mexican soccer likes to live on illusions. The reality of both levels is too clear to generate false scenarios. If a few weeks ago some drew conclusions from friendly matches, the win that Pumas received serves to confirm that when European teams take things seriously there is nothing to do against them and the power that accompanies them. It would also be worth taking into account that what happened at the Camp Nou could be an effective preview of what awaits the Mexican National Team in Qatar. Mexican soccer is running out of dreams.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Cyclist gives advice to driver and he ‘thanks’ by running over her