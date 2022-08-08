Preliminary hearing WWE SmackDown August 5, 2022

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded an audience preliminary of 1,983,000 viewers on averageaccording to the specialized portal showbuzzdaily. This number represents a decrease compared to the previous week, when the Show of the blue brand recorded 2,193,000 viewers on average. Last week’s preliminary audience recorded 2,060,000 viewers.

The program recorded a Compartir of 0.45 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.52). However, it is expected to exceed 0.5 share in the final record to be published on Monday.

The chapter of the blue mark featured several fights and segments of interest, highlighting Shinsuke Nakamura’s victory over Lugwig Kaiser, Shayna Baszler’s victory in the Gaunlet Match to determine the new contender for the women’s championship and Drew’s final match McIntyre with Roman Reigns, hindered by the appearance of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022

January 7: 2,271,000 viewers

January 14: 2,147,000 viewers

January 21: 2,255,000 viewers

January 28: 2,217,000 viewers

February 4: 2,151,000 viewers

February 11: 2,231,000 viewers

February 18: 2,173,000 viewers

February 25: 2,114,000 viewers

March 4: 2,261,000 viewers

March 11: 2,226,000 viewers

March 18: 2,147,000 viewers

March 25: 2,180,000 viewers

April 1: 2,359,000 viewers

April 8: 2,230,000 viewers

April 15: 2,142,000 viewers

April 22: 1,952,000 viewers

April 29: 1,953,000 viewers

May 6: 1,998,000 viewers

May 13: 1,893,000 viewers

May 20: 2,031,000 viewers

May 27: 1,878,000 viewers

June 3: 1,939,000 viewers

June 10: 1,914,000 viewers

June 17: 2,389,000 viewers

June 24: 2,231,000 viewers

July 1: 2,142,000 viewers

July 8: 2,129,000 viewers

July 15: 2,077,000 viewers

July 22: 2,256,000 viewers

July 29: 2,193,000 viewers



August 5: 1,983,000 viewers preliminary



Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021

October 8: 2,147,000 viewers

October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)

October 22: 2,249,000 viewers

October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)

November 5: 2,093,000 viewers

November 12: 2,104,000 viewers

November 19: 2,064,000 viewers

November 26: 2,149,000 viewers

December 3: 2,130,000 viewers

December 10: 2,142,000 viewers

December 17: 2,303,000 viewers

December 24: 1,972,000 viewers

December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)

