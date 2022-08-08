Preliminary hearing WWE SmackDown August 5, 2022
The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired on FOX recorded an audience preliminary of 1,983,000 viewers on averageaccording to the specialized portal showbuzzdaily. This number represents a decrease compared to the previous week, when the Show of the blue brand recorded 2,193,000 viewers on average. Last week’s preliminary audience recorded 2,060,000 viewers.
The program recorded a Compartir of 0.45 in the demographics of interest between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.52). However, it is expected to exceed 0.5 share in the final record to be published on Monday.
The chapter of the blue mark featured several fights and segments of interest, highlighting Shinsuke Nakamura’s victory over Lugwig Kaiser, Shayna Baszler’s victory in the Gaunlet Match to determine the new contender for the women’s championship and Drew’s final match McIntyre with Roman Reigns, hindered by the appearance of Karrion Kross and Scarlett.
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2022
- January 7: 2,271,000 viewers
- January 14: 2,147,000 viewers
- January 21: 2,255,000 viewers
- January 28: 2,217,000 viewers
- February 4: 2,151,000 viewers
- February 11: 2,231,000 viewers
- February 18: 2,173,000 viewers
- February 25: 2,114,000 viewers
- March 4: 2,261,000 viewers
- March 11: 2,226,000 viewers
- March 18: 2,147,000 viewers
- March 25: 2,180,000 viewers
- April 1: 2,359,000 viewers
- April 8: 2,230,000 viewers
- April 15: 2,142,000 viewers
- April 22: 1,952,000 viewers
- April 29: 1,953,000 viewers
- May 6: 1,998,000 viewers
- May 13: 1,893,000 viewers
- May 20: 2,031,000 viewers
- May 27: 1,878,000 viewers
- June 3: 1,939,000 viewers
- June 10: 1,914,000 viewers
- June 17: 2,389,000 viewers
- June 24: 2,231,000 viewers
- July 1: 2,142,000 viewers
- July 8: 2,129,000 viewers
- July 15: 2,077,000 viewers
- July 22: 2,256,000 viewers
- July 29: 2,193,000 viewers
-
August 5: 1,983,000 viewers preliminary
Audiences WWE SmackDown 2021
- October 8: 2,147,000 viewers
- October 15: 866,000 viewers (FS1)
- October 22: 2,249,000 viewers
- October 29: 1,032,000 viewers (FS1)
- November 5: 2,093,000 viewers
- November 12: 2,104,000 viewers
- November 19: 2,064,000 viewers
- November 26: 2,149,000 viewers
- December 3: 2,130,000 viewers
- December 10: 2,142,000 viewers
- December 17: 2,303,000 viewers
- December 24: 1,972,000 viewers
- December 31: 378,000 viewers (FS1)
don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.
Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.